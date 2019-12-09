PREVIOUS|
Elon Musk hits traffic cone showing off the Cybertruck in L.A.

I wouldn't want to be standing in front of this thing

There’s been no shortage of videos of the Cybertruck cruising the mean streets of Los Angeles, but the latest video shows Elon Musk himself turning left and driving the truck over a safety cone.

According to Gizmodo, the CEO took the truck out to dinner and then hit the cone on the way home. In a video on Twitter, you can watch Musk silently speed away and hear the noticeable ‘Thwack’ as the pylon goes down.

Source: @GuruLeaks, Gizmodo

