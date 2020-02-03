Android Auto 5 bug causes steering wheel call controls to stop working

Android Auto 5.0 began its wide rollout to users last week and along with its much-wanted notification silencing feature, it also brings a few bugs.
Namely, users are reporting that Android Auto version 5.0.5002 breaks the accept and decline call buttons on steering wheels. Users who updated the app from the Play Store have taken to Reddit and the Android Auto help forum to complain about the issue.
The bug only appears to affect the physical call buttons on steering wheels. The touchscreen remains functional, however. Further, when users connect a phone to their car through Bluetooth, things work as intended. Interestingly, other physical buttons still work properly. For example, users can still activate Google Assistant from the steering wheel.
Additionally, the bug spans several car models and Android versions — using Auto version 5 appears to be the unifying factor for all reports.
Those used to tapping a button on their steering wheel to answer or end a call will find the bug quite frustrating.
While users wait for a fix from Google, some report that unplugging their phone re-enables steering wheel controls. However, it doesn’t seem like a consistent fix so your mileage may vary.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments