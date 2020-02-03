PREVIOUS|
Netflix takes home only two BAFTA awards despite 23 nominations

This awards season shows that a lot of nominations don't always lead to a lot of wins

Netflix has won two BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) awards despite having 23 nominations.

Laura Dern won best supporting actress for her performance in Marriage Story, and Klaus won best animated film.

Netflix was the studio with the most nominations, while Sony followed with 16 nominations.

The Irishman was nominated for ten awards, while Marriage Story and The Two Popes were nominated for six. American Factory, The Great Hack and Klaus were also nominated for awards.

This awards season has shown that several nominations doesn’t necessarily lead to a lot of wins. For instance, Netflix was nominated for 34 Golden Globes, but only took home two.

Next up are the Academy Awards, which are taking place on February 9th. Netflix has been nominated for 24 awards, including two for Best Picture. The Irishman and Marriage Story will compete for Best Picture at the awards show.

Source: British Academy of Film and Television Arts

