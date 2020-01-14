PREVIOUS|
Tesla drops $45 T-shirt with the shattered Cybertruck window on it

When a failure becomes a viral moment the next step is to market it

Jan 14, 2020

1:21 PM EST

Elon Musk — who is going by Buff Mage these days on Twitter — just unveiled a new T-shirt with the Cybertruck silhouette on the back and the iconic shattered window on the front.

So far the shirt is listed for $45 CAD on the company’s site and only comes in black.

The broken glass on the front is an image of the shatter that happened when Musk and another Tesla employee tried to show off how tough the Cybertruck is at its announcement event, but instead shattered two windows with a steel ball bearing that looked to be about as big as a baseball.

The shirt is expected to start shipping in two weeks.

Source: Tesla

