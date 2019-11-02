Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
In the past, this column has predominantly focused on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, with other streaming services mentioned when relevant.
Now, Apple has entered the fray with its own streaming service, Apple TV+, which officially launched in Canada on November 1st. Therefore, new Apple TV+ content will be included in this column going forward whenever it gets added.
As always, shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada will also be highlighted.
Amazon Prime Video
Jack Ryan (Season 2) [Prime Original]
CIA Officer Jack Ryan uncovers a major conspiracy in South America that sends him and his fellow operatives on a mission across the globe.
The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ novels by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland (Lost). Jack Ryan‘s second season stars John Krasinski (The Office), Wendell Pierce (The Wire), Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and Michael Kelly (Criminal Minds).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 31st, 2019
Genre: Action, drama, thriller
Runtime: Eight episodes (40 to 58 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent
Stream Jack Ryan Season 2 here.
An Amazon Prime Video subscription costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79.99/year. A free 30-day trial is available in most provinces, with the exception of Quebec, which receives a two-month trial.
The full list of movies and shows that came to Amazon Prime Video Canada in October can be found here. November’s programming, meanwhile, is available here.
Apple TV+
Dickinson
This darkly comedic series follows Emily Dickinson’s rise to become the world’s most famous poet as society tries to put her down.
Dickinson was created by Alena Smith (The Affair) and stars Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen), Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire), Jane Krakowski (30 Rock) and rapper Wiz Khalifa as the personification of Death. Yes, you read that last part right.
Apple TV+ release date: November 1st, 2019 (first three episodes, new episodes weekly)
Genre: Comedy, drama
Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 74 percent
Stream Dickinson here.
For All Mankind
An alternate history series that examines what would happen if the USSR landed on the moon before America.
For All Mankind comes from Battlestar Galactica reboot creator Ron Moore and stars Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon), Michael Dorman (West), Wrenn Schmidt (Boardwalk Empire), Shantel VanSanten (The Flash), Sarah Jones (Alcatraz) and Jodi Balfour (Bomb Girls).
Apple TV+ release date: November 1st, 2019 (first three episodes, new episodes weekly)
Genre: Drama, sci-fi
Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 75 percent
Stream For All Mankind here.
The Morning Show
Morning news program host Alex Levy grapples with workplace drama after her partner gets fired over sexual misconduct and an up-and-coming journalist tries to take her place.
The Morning Show was created by Jay Carson (House of Cards) and stars Jennifer Aniston (in her first TV role since Friends), Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde), Steve Carell (The Office) and Billy Crudup (Spotlight).
Apple TV+ release date: November 1st, 2019 (first three episodes, new episodes weekly)
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 59 percent
Stream The Morning Show here.
See
Humans struggle to survive as a mysterious pandemic robs them of their sight.
See was written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games franchise) and stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Alfre Woodard (Marvel’s Luke Cage).
It’s worth noting that the series filmed in and around Vancouver.
Apple TV+ release date: November 1st, 2019 (first three episodes, new episodes weekly)
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 41 percent
Stream See here.
Altogether, there are nine movies and shows streaming on Apple TV+ this week. A full list of the service’s launch programming, as well as what’s on the horizon, can be found here.
Apple TV+ costs $5.99 CAD/month, with a seven-day free trial available.
Crave
Any One of Us
This new HBO documentary takes a look at spinal cord injuries from the perspective of a recovering athlete.
Any One of Us was directed by Fernando Villena (Jonah Hex) and focuses on professional mountain biker Paul Basagoitia.
Crave/HBO Canada release date: October 29th, 2019
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 24 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent
Stream Any One of Us here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The Hills: New Beginnings
The revival of popular MTV reality series The Hills is now streaming on Crave, and MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke couldn’t be happier.
Original TV broadcast run: June to September 2019
Crave release date: November 1st, 2019
Genre: Reality
Runtime: 12 episodes (41 to 46 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 45 percent
Stream The Hills: New Beginnings here (included with a base Crave subscription).
On the Basis of Sex
This biographical drama follows the early years of trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
On the Basis of Sex was directed by Mimi Leder (The Leftovers) and stars Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything), Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) and Kathy Bates (Misery).
Original theatrical release: December 25th, 2018
Crave release date: November 1st, 2019
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 2 hours
Rotten Tomatoes score: 74 percent
Stream On the Basis of Sex here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The full list of movies and shows that came to Crave in October can be found here. November’s programming, meanwhile, is available here.
A regular Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
Netflix
American Son [Netflix Original]
A mother and her estranged husband search for answers regarding their biracial son’s mysterious disappearance.
American Son was directed by Kenny Leon (Steel Magnolias) and stars Kerry Washington (Scandal), Steven Pasquale (Six Feet Under), Jeremy Jordan (Supergirl) and Eugene Lee (A Soldier’s Play).
Netflix Canada release date: November 1st, 2019
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 2 hours
Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent
Stream American Son here.
Atypical (Season 3) [Netflix Original]
Sam, a young man with autism, grapples with new challenges as he enters his first year of college.
Atypical was created by Robia Rashid (How I Met Your Mother) and stars United States of Tara‘s Keir Gilchrist (born in London, England but has Canadian parents and grew up in Toronto), Brigette Lundy-Paine (The Glass Castle), Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), Michael Rapaport (The War at Home) and Amy Okuda (The Guild).
Netflix Canada release date: November 1st, 2019
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Ten episodes (27 to 35 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Atypical Season 3 here.
The King [Netflix Original]
Based on William Shakespeare’s collection of “Henriad” plays, The King follows Prince Hal as he deals with deceit, treachery and war after becoming King of England.
The film was directed by David Michôd (The Rover) and stars Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name), Joel Edgerton (Boy Erased), Robert Pattinson (Good Time) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible — Fallout).
Netflix Canada release date: November 1st, 2019
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 20 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent
Stream The King here.
Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! [Netflix Original]
The Fab Five go to Tokyo and help four Japanese men and women become gain more confidence.
Netflix Canada release date: November 1st, 2019
Genre: Reality
Runtime: Four episodes (49 to 51 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! here.
The full list of movies and shows that came to Netflix Canada in October can be found here. November’s programming, meanwhile, is available here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
Well, that was a meatier list than usual! With all of that content streaming this week, what are you planning on checking out this week? Have you signed up for Apple TV+? Let us know in the comments!
Personal note: On the subject of streaming, I’ll also mention that my friends and I will (by the time you’re reading this) taking part in Extra Life to raise money for SickKids hospital. For those of you who don’t know, this means that we’ll be streaming video games for 24 hours straight from Saturday, November 2nd to 3rd (8am ET to 8am ET) and taking donations for SickKids.
More information can be found here; please check it out and support in any way you can.
Image credit: Apple
Comments