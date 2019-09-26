Resources
Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in October 2019

Sep 26, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

Amazon Prime Video on phone

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.

Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the service in October.

Amazon has also provided information regarding the shows and movies coming to its Prime Video Channels.

October 1st

  • Cold Pursuit
  • The Lumineers
  • Marley
  • The Other
  • We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
  • Haunting in Connecticut
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
  • Haunting in Connecticut 2: The Ghosts of Georgia
  • Halloween: Resurrection
  • Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Meyers

October 2nd

  • Amazing Grace

October 3rd

  • Thursday Night Football — games each week
  • S.W.A.T: season 3 [only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]
  • Rupaul’s Drag Race UK: season 1 [only on OUTtv, an extra $5.99 per month]

October 4th

  • Goliath: season 3
  • Harlots: season 3 [only on Super Channel, an extra $9.99 per month]

October 5th

  • Best of Enemies

October 7th

  • Missing Link
  • Supergirl: season 5 [only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]
  • Batwoman: season 1 [only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]
  • Mr. Robot: season 4 [only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]

October 8th

  • Below Deck: season 7 [only on hayu, an extra $5.99]

October 10th

  • Destination Unknown
  • Nancy Drew: season 1 [only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]

October 12th

  • Teen Spirit
  • Charmed: season 2 [only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]

October 15th

  • The King of Kong
  • The Sea Inside
  • Broken Trail: episode 1, and 2
  • Dear Frankie
  • Murderball
  • The Great Debaters
  • The Legend of Drunken Master
  • Vera Drake
  • Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker
  • Son of the Mask

October 17th

  • Hellboy
  • One Mic Stand

October 18th

  • Modern Love
  • The Purge: season 2

October 20th

  • Scream
  • Scream 2
  • Scream 3
  • Scream 4

October 24th

  • The Kid

October 25th

  • Poltergeist [only on Starz, an extra $5.99 per month]
  • Edward Scissorhands [only on Starz, an extra $5.99 per month]
  • Final Destination [only on Starz, an extra $5.99 per month]

