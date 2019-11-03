Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Second Gen Fire TV Cube Review: ‘Alexa, control my TV’
- Uber Freight launches in Ontario and Quebec
- Bell adds 204,067 total wireless subscribers, a boost of 14.8 percent in Q3 2019
- LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen Review: Double the screens, double the weight
- Bell’s outgoing CEO Cope can’t say which 5G will benefit more, wireless or wireline
- Edmonton approves digital action plan to bring 5G into the city
- CRTC review of mobile wireless market pushed to February 2020
- Canadians will be able to stream HBO Max content on Crave
- Uber Eats delivery partners in Toronto can now deliver orders by foot
- Drone Delivery Canada to establish new delivery hub at Edmonton airport
- Amazon Canada launches Amazon Business and Business Prime
- Vancouver leads the way for virtual reality ahead of VR/AR global summit
- Ontario Science Centre discloses that it faced a data breach
- Android trick gets RCS messages working on carriers in Canada
- Apple announces $329 AirPods Pro with noise-cancelling, water-resistance
- You can now use the CIBC app to report a lost or stolen card
