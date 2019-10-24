Here’s what’s coming to Crave in November 2019

Bell has announced the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in November
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET. We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
November 1st
- Outside the Bubble: A Road Trip with Alexandra Pelosi (Crave + Movies + HBO)
- The Clovehitch Killer
- On the Basis of Sex
- Celeste Barber: Challenged Accepted @ 9pm (Showtime)
- The Hills: New Beginnings: season 1
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation: season 2B – 3A
- Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist (Starz Programming)
- Adult Beginners (Starz Programming)
- Purple Rain (Starz Programming)
- Matrix Reloaded (Starz Programming)
- Bonfire of the Vanities (Starz Programming)
- Matrix Revolutions (Starz Programming)
- Sex and the City 2 (Starz Programming)
- Lakeview Terrace (Starz Programming)
November 4th
- His Dark Materials: season 1, episode 1 @9pm (Crave + Movies + HBO)
- Rat Park @ 9pm
November 6th
- Rain Down (Starz Programming)
- Stress Position (Starz Programming)
November 8th
- Mariana’s Trench Live at Rock the Park
- Matilda (1996) (Starz Programming)
- Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (2005) (Starz Programming)
- Alien (Starz Programming)
- Alien 3 (Starz Programming)
- Alien Resurrection (Starz Programming)
- Alien Vs Predator (Starz Programming)
- Proof of Life (Starz Programming)
- Catch and Release (Starz Programming)
- The Bodyguard (Starz Programming)
- New Order: Decades @ 7:30pm (Showtime)
- Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know @9pm (Showtime)
- Head Full Of Honey
- We Are Not Done Yet (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Drew Michael (Crave+Movies+HBO)
November 9th
- Fighting with my Family
November 10th
- Back to Life (Showtime)
- Shameless: season 10, episode 1 @9pm
- Dublin Murders: season 1, episode 1 (Starz Programming)
November 11th
- They Shall Not Grow Old
November 12th
- Very Ralph @9pm (Crave+Movies+HBO)
November 13th
- Sisters & Brothers
- Ethel & Ernest
November 14th
- Songs She Wrote About People She Knows (Starz Programming)
November 15th
- A Walk in the Woods (Starz Programming)
- Fury (Starz Programming)
- Cecil B. Demented (Starz Programming)
- Cast Away (Starz Programming)
- The Monuments Men (Starz Programming)
- The Last Picture Show (Starz Programming)
- The Mission (Starz Programming)
- The Intruder
- Dollface: season 1
November 16th
- Little
November 17th
- Ray Donovan: season 7, episode 1
November 19th
- The People Garden (Starz Programming)
November 20th
- Drone (Starz Programming)
- City Island (Starz Programming
- Confidence (Starz Programming)
- Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops @9pm (Crave + HBO + Movies)
November 21st
- Charlie Zone (Starz Programming)
November 22nd
- Angie Tribeca: season 4
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who (Starz Programming)
- R.I.P.D (Starz Programming)
- Wag the Dog (Starz Programming)
- The Campaign (Starz Programming)
- Hereafter (Starz Programming)
- The Good German (Starz Programming)
- The Natural (Starz Programming)
- Killers Anonymous
- Ready For War @9pm (Showtime)
November 23rd
- Lil Rel Howery Live In Crenshaw @ 10pm (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Us
November 26th
- Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season @ 10pm (Crave+Movies+HBO)
November 28th
- David Foster: Off the Record @8pm ET
- The Equalizer (Starz Programming)
- The Last Boy Scout (Starz Programming)
- Legends of the Fall (Starz Programming)
- Dark Side of the Ring: season 1
- Family
- The Kid Who Would Be King
Last Chance Programming
- Geordie Shore: season 1-5 (11/01/2019)
- The Star (11/02/2019)
- The Offseason: Kevin Durant (11/03/2019)
- Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World (11/03/2019)
- Bong Apetit: season 2 (11/04/2019)
- Underfire: The Untold Story of PPC Tony Vaccaro (11/04/2019)
- Con Man (11/13/2019)
- June’s: An HIV+ Eatery (11/14/2019)
- Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B (11/14/2019)
- David Blaine: Beyond Magic (11/14/2019)
- If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd (11/17/2019)
- Father Figures (11/19/2019)
- Accident Man (11/20/2019)
- Masterchef Canada: All-Star Family Edition (11/22/2019)
- Hollow in the Land (11/24/2019)
- Pearl Harbor: The Accused (11/27/2019)
- Orny Adams: More than Loud (11/27/2019)
- The Truth is in the Stars (11/30/2019)
- Kid vs Kat: season 2 (11/30/2019)
- Golden Exits (11/30/2019)
- The Greatest Showman (11/30/2019)
- Manifesto (11/30/2019)
- The Psycho She Met Online (11/30/2019)
- The Shape of Water (11/30/2019)
- The Square (11/30/2019)
- Unlocking the Cage (11/30/2019)
- 10 1/2 (11/30/2019)
- The Ant Bully (11/30/2019)
- Bat Begins (11/30/2019)
- The Hanging Garden (11/30/2019)
- The Hangover (11/30/2019)
