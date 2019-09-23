Here’s what’s coming to Crave in October 2019

Bell has announced the content that’s coming to its Crave video streaming platform in October.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date.
We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO is an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
October 1st
- Diego Maradona @9pm ET (Crave + Movies + HBO)
October 2nd
- The Voice: season 17, episode 3-4
October 3rd
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK *series premiere* 9pm ET
October 4th
- Knuckleball
- Slaughterhouse Rulez
- Glass
- Ali Siddiq – It’s Bigger Than These Bars
- Foreman (Starz Programming)
- The Drop (Staz Programming)
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Chronically Metropolitan
- Slumdog Millionaire
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation
- High Plains Drifter
- King of Marvin Gardens
- Cowboys vs. Aliens
October 5th
- Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh @ 10pm ET
October 10th
- Torn Apart: Separated at the Border @ 9pm ET (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Firecrackers
October 11th
- Letterkenny: season 7
- Enough (Starz Programming)
- Pleasantville (Starz Programming)
- No Good Deed (Starz Programming)
- Sleepless in Seattle (Starz Programming)
- Easy Rider (Starz Programming)
- Bourne Identity (Starz Programming)
- Bourne Legacy (Starz Programming)
- Bourne Supremacy (Starz Programming)
- Bourne Ultimatum (Starz Programming)
- The Sisterhood
- The Ladies in Black
- Green Book
October 17th
- Liberty: Mother of Exiles @9pm ET (Crave+Movies+HBO)
October 18th
- The Red Line: season 1
- Killjoys: season 5
- A Colony
- The Wedding Guest
- Happy Death Day 2U
- Sid & Judy: 8pm ET (Showtime Programming)
- Flipped (Starz Programming)
- Bucky Larson Born to Be a Star (Starz Programming)
- Hitch (Starz Programming)
- Orphan (Starz Programming)
- The Informant (Starz Programming)
- House of 1000 Corpses (Starz Programming)
- The Purge (Starz Programming)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (Starz Programming)
October 20th
- Watchmen *series premiere* @9pm ET (Crave+HBO+Movies)
- Leavenworth *series premiere* (Starz Programming)
October 21st
- Catherine the Great *series premiere* @10pm ET (Crave+HBO+Movies)
October 23rd
- Castle Rock: season 2, episodes 1&2 @9pm ET (weekly)
October 24th
- Saudi Women’s Driving School @9pm ET (Crave+HBO+Movies)
October 25th
- The Book of Life (Starz Programming)
- I Am Ali (Starz Programming)
- Poltergeist (Starz Programming)
- Evil Dead (Starz Programming)
- Edward Scissorhands (Starz Programming)
- Final Destination (Starz Programming)
- Christine (Starz Programming)
- Final Destination 2 (Starz Programming)
- Freddie vs. Jason (Starz Programming)
- Deadly Class
- The Unseen
- The Prodigy
- Greta
October 27th
- Silicon Valley: season 6 @10pm ET
- Mrs. Fletcher *series premiere* @10:30pm ET
October 29th
- Any One Of Us @9pm ET
October 30th
The Bronx, USA @9pm ET
