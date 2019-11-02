PREVIOUS
News

Lenovo’s ‘Black Friday Sneak Peak’ sale has laptops over 70 percent off

Nov 2, 2019

3:59 PM EDT

0 comments

Some companies are already kicking off Black Friday sales ahead of the chaotic shopping day at the end of this month.

Lenovo is one such company, with its ‘Black Friday Sneak Peek’ sale running until November 4th. The computer-maker’s website says “Save up to $3,451.90 when you shop Black Friday pricing right now.”

And yea, there’s some crazy good deals happening. Below is a round-up of some of the best deals:

There are plenty more deals to be had as well. If you’re looking for a powerful new laptop, check out Lenovo’s website to see all the sales.

Related Articles

News

Jul 31, 2019

1:10 PM EDT

Lenovo introduces new Chromebooks with Intel processors and fun colours

News

Sep 28, 2019

4:04 PM EDT

Get Powerbeats Pro, Google Wifi and more on sale at The Source

News

Oct 26, 2019

4:02 PM EDT

Best Buy sale offers deals all weekend long in celebration of new stores

News

Sep 18, 2019

7:04 AM EDT

This week’s Xbox sale discounts dozens of Square Enix games

Comments