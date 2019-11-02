Lenovo’s ‘Black Friday Sneak Peak’ sale has laptops over 70 percent off

Some companies are already kicking off Black Friday sales ahead of the chaotic shopping day at the end of this month.
Lenovo is one such company, with its ‘Black Friday Sneak Peek’ sale running until November 4th. The computer-maker’s website says “Save up to $3,451.90 when you shop Black Friday pricing right now.”
And yea, there’s some crazy good deals happening. Below is a round-up of some of the best deals:
- ThinkPad T490 – $1,889 (55.33 percent off with eCoupon THINKPEEK55)
- Yoga 730 – $949.99 (34.93 percent off with eCoupon SNEAKPEEK3)
- Flex 15 – $939.99 (35.61 percent off with eCoupon IDEASP10)
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th Gen – $1,279 (58.46 percent off with eCoupon THINKPEEK1)
- ThinkPad E495 – $399 (77.93 percent off with eCoupon THINKPEEK7)
- ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 – $1,999 (49.5 percent off with eCoupon THINKPEEK9)
There are plenty more deals to be had as well. If you’re looking for a powerful new laptop, check out Lenovo’s website to see all the sales.
