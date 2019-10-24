Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in November 2019

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.
Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the streaming platform in November.
Amazon has also provided information regarding the shows and movies coming to its Prime Video Channels.
November 1st
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: season 2
- American Gigolo
- Burning After Reading
- Gangs of New York
- Escape from Planet Earth
- Ghost
- John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
- Monster in Law
- Once Upon a Time in the West
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Sin City
- The First Wives Club
- The King’s Speech
- The Upside
- Degrassi: The Next Generation VI
- Degrassi: The Next Generation VII
- Degrassi: The Next Generation VIII
- Birdman [only on Hollywood Suite, an extra $4.99 per month]
- Fury [only on Hollywood Suite, an extra $4.99 per month]
- Full Metal Jacket [only on Hollywood, an extra $4.99 per month]
November 5th
Holiday Baking Championship: season 6 [only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]
November 7th
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 10 [only on hayu, an extra $5.99]
November 8th
- One Child Nation
November 10
- Dublin Murders: season 1 [only on Starz, an extra $5.99 per month]
November 11
- Rick and Morty: season 4 [only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]
- The Curse of Oak Island: season 7 [only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]
November 14th
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
November 15th
- The Man in the High Castle: season 4
- She’s All That
- Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl
- Earth: Final I
November 18th
- Poms
November 21st
- Cheat: season 1 [only on Sunday, an extra $6.99 per month]
November 22nd
- Brittany Runs a Marathon
- The Feed
November 26th
- Bad Santa
- Ugly Dolls
November 29th
- The Report
Comments