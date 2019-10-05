Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [September 30 — October 6]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Cold Pursuit
A snowplow driver seeks revenge against the drug cartel after the murder of his son.
Cold Pursuit was directed by Hans Petter Moland (In Order of Disappearance) and stars Liam Neeson (Schindler’s List), Tom Bateman (DaVinci’s Demons), Emmy Rossum (Shameless) and Laura Dern (Jurassic Park).
Original theatrical release date: February 8th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 1st, 2019
Genre: Action-thriller, black comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent
Stream Cold Pursuit here.
The full list of movies and shows that hit Amazon Prime Video Canada in September can be found here. Meanwhile, the full round-up of what’s coming to the service in October is available here.
Crave
Diego Maradona
Using over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage, this documentary takes a look at retired Argentine soccer player Diego Armando Maradona, who is widely regarded to be one of the sport’s all-time greatest players.
Diego Maradona was directed by Asif Kapadia (Amy).
Original theatrical release date: June 14th, 2019 (United Kingdom)
Crave/HBO release date: October 1st, 2019
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 2 hours, 9 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent
Stream Diego Maradona here. Note that a $19.98 CAD/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh
In his first HBO comedy special, Gary Gulman takes a deep dive into his struggles with depression.
The documentary was directed by Michael Bonfiglio (Oprah’s Master Class).
Crave/HBO release date: October 5th, 2019 (at 10pm ET)
Genre: Comedy, documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 14 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Glass
M. Night Shyamalan’s sequel to his Unbreakable and Split films follows superhuman David Dunn as he tracks down Kevin Wendell Crumb, a dangerous man with 24 different personalities.
Glass stars Bruce Willis (The Sixth Sense), Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), James McAvoy (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) and Hamilton, Ontario-born Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).
Original theatrical release date: January 18th, 2019
Crave release date: October 1st, 2019
Genre: Psychological thriller, superhero
Runtime: 2 hours, 9 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 37 percent
Stream Glass here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave in September can be found here. Meanwhile, the full round-up of what’s coming to the service in October is available here.
Netflix
Big Mouth (Season 3) [Netflix Original]
Big Mouth is an edgy animated comedy series about teenagers navigating the turbulent times of puberty.
The series was created by Nick Kroll (Kroll Show), Andrew Goldberg (Family Guy), Mark Levin, (Earth 2) and Jennifer Flackett (Wimbledon) and features the voices of Kroll, John Mulaney (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer), Jason Mantzoukas (How Did This Get Made?) and Jenny Slate (Kroll Show).
Netflix Canada release date: October 1st, 2019
Genre: Animated, comedy
Runtime: 11 episodes (27 to 46 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream Big Mouth Season 3 here.
Carmen Sandiego (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
A master thief and her sidekicks travel the world to thwart the criminal efforts of the Villains’ International League of Evil (V.I.L.E.).
Carmen Sandiego is based on the 1980s computer game of the same name and features the voices of Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Vancouver’s own Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and Abby Trott (Transformers: Prime Wars).
Netflix Canada release date: October 1st, 2019
Genre: Action-adventure, animated
Runtime: 10 episodes (24 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A (93 percent for Season 1)
Stream Carmen Sandiego Season 2 here.
Kim’s Convenience (Season 3)
The third season of acclaimed Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience is now streaming on Netflix. The show follows a Korean-Canadian family that runs a convenience store in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood.
Kim’s Convenience is based on Toronto-raised Ins Choi’s play of the same name and stars Calgary-raised Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Train 48), Toronto-raised Jean Yoon (Orphan Black), Burnaby, B.C.-born Andrea Bang (Playdate) and Mississauga-raised Simu Liu (Blood and Water). The show is also filmed in various parts of Toronto.
It’s worth noting that Liu recently made waves for being cast as the titular character in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios’ first Asian-led film that’s set for release in February 2021.
Original CBC broadcast run: January to April 2019
Netflix Canada release date: October 2nd, 2019
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 13 episodes (22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A (100 percent for Season 1)
Stream Kim’s Convenience Season 3 here.
Raising Dion [Netflix Original]
From executive producer Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) comes a story about a single mother who must raise a son who develops superhuman abilities.
Raising Dion was created by Carol Barbee (Jericho) and stars Alisha Wainwright (Shadowhunters), Ja’Siah Young (Rough Night), Jazmyn Simon (Baggage Claim), Sammi Haney (7 Little Johnstons), Jason Ritter (Parenthood) and Jordan.
Netflix Canada release date: October 4th, 2019
Genre: Drama, science fiction, superhero
Runtime: Nine episodes (39 to 51 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A (93 percent for Season 1)
Stream Raising Dion here.
The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada in September can be found here. Meanwhile, the full round-up of what’s coming to the service in October is available here.
