Lenovo Smart Displays on sale at Lenovo, Best Buy for up to $150 off

It looks like Google isn’t the only one offering deals on smart displays. Lenovo is offering a deal on its Smart Display as well.
Both the 8-inch and 10-inch variants of the Lenovo Smart Display are on sale. On Lenovo’s website, you can get them for $123.49 and $218.49, respectively.
Usually, the displays cost $259.99 and $329.99, respectively.
However, the deals get better. If you’re interested in the 10-inch version, Best Buy Canada has it on sale as well for $179.99 — a whopping $150 off. Currently, Best Buy sells the 8-inch variant at regular price.
While both offers are excellent, they’re only available for a limited time. RedFlagDeals notes that Lenovo’s deal ends on October 6th while the Best Buy offer expires on October 10th.
To take advantage of the deals, head over to Lenovo’s website or Best Buy.
You can learn more about the Lenovo Smart Display here.
Source: RedFlagDeals
