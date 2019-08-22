A new report has revealed more details surrounding pretty much every upcoming Apple device, including the next iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, HomePod and AirPods.
The report stemming from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu reveals numerous aspects of Apple’s upcoming product lineup for 2019 and 2020.
Combining that report with a few previous leaks, we can paint a relatively clear picture of Apple’s upcoming hardware and software plans as we near the company’s rumoured September 10th event.
iPhone
The report claims Apple will once again have three new iPhones. Two of them will carry the ‘Pro’ moniker and feature a triple-lens camera system. This includes a wide-angle lens for the first time on an iPhone. Alongside the new lens, there should be some form of low-light photography mode and support for higher resolution pictures.
These Pro models will replace the company’s higher-end iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, while the remaining less costly model is the successor to the iPhone XR. The XR replacement will feature dual-cameras for a better zoom system.
The new Pro handsets will have reverse wireless charging too, just like the Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung’s flagship devices. The primary use case for this is the ability to charge the AirPods with a wireless case.
Rumours suggest all of the new phones will get an upgraded Face ID sensor called, ‘Multi-Angle Face ID.’ This revamped facial scanning technology should allow users to unlock their phone while it’s lying face-up on a table, reads the report.
The new phones should be tougher than last years models as well. Bloomberg claims there will be some form of shatter-resistant technology to help the iPhones survive deadly drops. Alongside this, it’s rumoured Apple is going to add better water resistance to the devices.
The phones are rumoured to be equipped with Apple’s A13 chipset and a new chip called ‘Matrix’ for computer vision and augmented reality performance.
The phones will likely feature a matte finish instead of the glossy version from last year’s models. The XR replacement will also get a new green colour. I expect for Tim Cook to make an eco-friendly pun when revealing the new hue (I’m taking bets on this in the comments.)
‘Haptic Touch’ is set to replace ‘3D Touch,’ though both features work the same way. That said, 3D Touch sensed pressure when you pushed on the phone’s screen while Haptic Touch requires users to press and hold on the screen.
iPad
The Cupertino-based tech giant is on track to release two new iPad Pro models. The tablets will measure in at 11-inches and 12.9-inches respectively, which is the same size as the current models.
The new iPad Pros are expected to feature upgraded chipsets and cameras, including possibly a multi-lens camera system.
Bloomberg also says that Apple is going to discontinue the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad in favour of a model with a 10.2-inch screen. This brings the iPad’s screen proportions much closer in size to the 10.5-inch iPad Air.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see this new iPad feature a similar design to the iPad Pro and replace both the Air and the entry-level tablet.
The iPad Mini is also rumoured to be receiving some sort of update as reported in a previous leak, but there aren’t any specifics available yet.
There were also reports earlier in the summer that Apple could be using OLED displays for some of its iPad models, though Bloomberg doesn’t mention this in its report.
AirPods and HomePod
As reported before, Apple is working on new AirPods with a waterproof design and noise-cancelling technology. They are rumoured to launch next year and will be more expensive than the current AirPods.
Further, the report claims that since the original HomePod hasn’t sold well, Apple is working on a cheaper model. The new model will reportedly feature two speakers, instead of the seven included in the original HomePod.
Having fewer speakers seems to suggest that the rumoured HomePod will be a smaller and cheaper device. Apple is possibly aiming to compete more directly with Google Home and Amazon’s Echo with this iteration.
Apple Watch
There won’t be a completely new Apple Watch this year. Instead, Apple is going to focus on software improvements with WatchOS 6, claims the report.
That said, the company is still going to refresh the Series 4’s design slightly with new ceramic and titanium case options.
Apple priced previous ceramic Apple Watch models at the highest end of its watch price scale. It stands to reason that these new models will be a premium upgrade over last year’s aluminum and stainless steel Apple Watch models.
Mac
The Bloomberg report further solidifies rumours of a new 16-inch MacBook Pro that will be similar in size to the current 15-inch model. The computer will feature minimal bezels so it can maintain a similar footprint to Apple’s already sizeable 15-inch laptop.
The laptop is rumoured to feature an LCD display with a 3,027 x 1,920-pixel resolution, squashing hopes of an OLED MacBook.
This will be the largest MacBook in Apple’s current laptop lineup, and Bloomberg claims its aim help convince more professional users to switch to a Mac.
The report states we should see this laptop near the end of 2019, while other leaks a suggest 2020 or 2021 release date.
There have been previous rumours that the existing 13-inch Pro and the MacBook Air are also getting subtle refreshes, but these are likely just new chips.
The Bloomberg report also claims that Apple’s recently announced Mac Pro and high-end display will launch before the end of the year.
Software and services
Apple is rumoured to release both Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ this fall.
Previous rumours suggest Apple TV+ is getting a public release sometime in November, while Apple Arcade will reportedly drop alongside iOS 13 in late September.
Source: Bloomberg
