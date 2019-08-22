News
Android users can now sign up for the Minecraft Earth beta

Aug 22, 2019

12:37 PM EDT

Minecraft Earth

Microsoft has open up beta signups for its upcoming Minecraft Earth augmented reality mobile game to Android users.

iOS users were able to take part in the beta last month. To play the beta, Android users will need to have an AR-supported phone running Android 7 or higher.

Minecraft Earth is a Pokémon Go-esque smartphone take on the popular Minecraft building game. Players will be able to walk around the real world to collect resources that can be used to create all kinds of structures, either alone or with friends. The iOS or Android phone’s camera will then bring the creations to life through augmented reality.

For now, though, the beta will only allow users to collect resources and craft various creations. Eventually, Microsoft aims to add adventure modes to the beta that let users build alongside friends. Each builder will be able to share their materials to encourage collaboration.

Android users interested in taking part in the beta can sign up on the Minecraft Earth site. Microsoft says the beta will roll out to players next week.

Source: Microsoft Via: Engadget

