Leak suggests upcoming Apple Watch to feature titanium and ceramic shells

A new software leak suggests that Apple is preparing to release two new versions of the Apple Watch Series 4. One with a Ceramic Case and another in titanium.
The publication iHelp BR, who found out that Apple is likely holding its fall iPhone event on September 10th, discovered this leak.
It found the Apple Watch startup files within the most recent WatchOS 6 beta and two new files say that the watch will launch with both a ceramic and titanium case.
This wouldn’t be the first time that Apple has used ceramic. The Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 Edition tiers were made out of the more durable material but cost over a thousand dollars. The base-level watch currently costs $519 in Canada.
There’s no real basis to find out how much Apple may charge for the titanium option.
One interesting thing is that iHelp BR found these files inside of the OS intended for the Apple Watch Series 4, suggesting that there might not be a new Series this year and instead just new case options for the Series 4.
Apple is also working with a new display supplier this year.
Image source: iHelp BR
Source: iHelp BR
