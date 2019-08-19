News
PREVIOUS|

Apple Arcade likely to cost between $5 and $7 per month in Canada

Apple Arcade is almost here and now we know its prospective price

Aug 19, 2019

3:07 PM EDT

0 comments

A new Apple Arcade leak confirms that the service will include a one-month free trial and will cost $4.99 USD (about $6.64 CAD) per month.

The leak, which comes from 9to5Macalso suggests that the service is launching alongside the full version of iOS 13 this fall. A leak from lask week claims iOs 13 is set to drop on September 23rd.

Apple has an interesting track record when it comes to pricing its services in Canada and the U.S.

Apple Music is priced at both $9.99 in Canada and the United States, while Apple News+ is $10 in the U.S. and $13 in Canada.

Based off of this it stands to reason that Apple Arcade may launch on par with the U.S. at $4.99, or it could be a few dollars more to match the value of that price in Canadian dollars.

Apple Arcade is the Cupertino tech giant’s attempt to build a package of paid games users can subscribe to for one low monthly cost. This is very similar to Xbox’s Game Pass subscription platform.

Source: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

News

Aug 19, 2019

8:27 AM EDT

Trump says Cook makes ‘compelling argument’ that tariffs on China will affect Apple

News

Aug 16, 2019

1:05 PM EDT

Apple Watch Series 5 to launch this fall with OLED display from new supplier: analyst

News

Aug 19, 2019

8:02 AM EDT

Take a look at Apple Arcade’s beta in these leaked images

News

Jun 3, 2019

1:20 PM EDT

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controller support coming to iPhone, Apple TV

Comments