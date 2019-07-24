Apple to launch new 16-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air models in October

Long-suffering MacBook fans will see a major shakeup of Apple’s laptop lineup in October, according to a report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News.
Citing supply chain sources and corroborating a June note from IHS Market analyst Jeff Lin, the website claims Apple plans to release a new 16-inch MacBook Pro model in October that will feature an LCD display with a 3,027 x 1,920-pixel resolution.
The same sources also claim Apple will refresh the 13-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the MacBook Air, at the same time. The Economic Daily News doesn’t provide specifics as to the nature of these refreshes. However, it’s worth noting that Apple refreshed both the base model 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air earlier this month.
In the case of the MacBook Pro, the company added a new 8th-generation Core i5 processor to the computer, as well as a Touch Bar and Touch ID. With the MacBook Air, the company reduced the price of the computer by $100 and added its True Tone technology to the computer’s display.
As MacRumors notes, Economic Daily News makes no mention of the 15-inch model. Apple typically refreshes the 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models at the same time.
At the start of the month, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued an investor note in which he said Apple plans to introduce, starting with the MacBook Air, a new scissor key keyboard mechanism. Notably, in that same report Quo said Apple doesn’t plan to add the new keyboard mechanism to the MacBook Pro until 2020.
Source: Economic Daily News Via: MacRumors
