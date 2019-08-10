Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [August 5 — 11]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video Canada
Free Meek
Free Meek re-investigates the 2017 incarceration of rapper Meek Mill, which sparked controversy and raised allegations of police corruption.
The docuseries was produced by Jay-Z.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 9th, 2019
Runtime: Five episodes (33 to 45 minutes each)
CBC Gem
A variety of documentaries and biopics centred around the iconic Woodstock music festival and people who have played there are hitting CBC’s Gem streaming service this week. Some of the featured musicians include Jimi Hendrix in Jimi: All Is By My Side, Janis Joplin in Janis: Little Girl Blue and Joni Mitchell in Both Sides Now: Joni Mitchell Live at the Isle of Wight.
Crave
Aquaman
Half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry must rise up to rule Atlantis and stop his half-brother King Orm from waging war between the underwater kingdoms and the surface world.
Aquaman was directed by James Wan (Furious 7) and stars Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones), Amber Heard (The Danish Girl), Patrick Wilson (Fargo), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate) and Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies).
Theatrical release date: December 21st, 2018
Crave release date: August 9th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 23 minutes
Corner Gas Animated Season 2
The animated version of hit Canadian sitcom Corner Gas returns for its second season and follows the misadventures of the Dog River, Saskatchewan residents.
The majority of the original series’ cast returns to voice their characters’ animated counterparts, including Brent Butt (who also co-created the series and co-writes some of the episodes), Eric Peterson, Fred Ewanuick, Gabrielle Miller, Lorne Cardinal, Tara Spencer-Nairn and Nancy Robertson. However, Corrine Koslo now plays Emma, as original actress Janet Wright died in 2016.
It’s worth noting that Corner Gas Animated‘s second season features some famous Canadians voicing themselves, including Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and astronaut Chris Hadfield.
Original broadcast run: July 1st, 2019 (The Comedy Network)
Crave release date: August 9th, 2019
Runtime: 11 episodes (21 minutes each)
David Bowie: Finding Fame
After chronicling David Bowie’s final years in 2017’s David Bowie: The Last Five Years, filmmaker Francis Whately looks back early in the beloved singer-songwriter’s career. Specifically, David Bowie: Finding Fame uses never-before-seen archive interviews to showcase Bowie’s rise in the late 1960s and into the 1970s.
Original broadcast date: February 9th, 2019 (in the U.K.)
Crave release date: August 9th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes
Succession Season 2
HBO’s satirical comedy-drama centres on a dysfunctional family that fights for control of a global media after the patriarch’s health comes into question.
The show was created by Jesse Armstrong (Peep Show) and stars an ensemble cast that includes Hiam Abbass (The Visitor), Nicolas Braun (The Stanford Prison Experiment), Brian Cox (X2), Kieran Culkin (Fargo) and Peter Friedman (Safe).
Crave/HBO Canada premiere date: August 11th at 9pm ET (new episodes to come every Sunday at 9pm)
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 56 minutes each)
Bon Cop Bad Cop 2
This Canadian comedy sequel reunites Ontarian anglophone cop Martin Ward and Quebecois francophone cop David Bouchard as they investigate a large car theft ring.
The film was shot in Montreal, directed by Quebecois Alain Desrochers (Bad Blood) and stars Colm Feore (the Trudeau actor was born in Boston but grew up in Windsor, Ontario) and Montreal’s Patrick Huard (The 3 L’il Pigs).
Theatrical release: May 12th, 2017
Netflix Canada release date: August 10th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 6 minutes
Glow Season 3
Netflix’s acclaimed Glow comedy series is back for a third season and continues to explore the antics of the 1980s syndicated women’s professional wrestling circuit, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW).
Glow was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie) and stars Alison Brie (Community), Betty Gilpin (Nurse Jackie), Sydelle Noel (Arrow) and Britney Young (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).
Netflix Canada premiere date: August 9th, 2019
Runtime: 10 episodes (28 to 42 minutes each)
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling
In the 90s, Rocko’s Modern Life was a very popular Nickelodeon animated show for both kids and adults that also helped launch the careers of the SpongeBob SquarePants creative team.
Now, Netflix and Nickelodeon have brought the series back for a new special set 20 years after the original series that sees Australian immigrant wallaby Rocko and friends contend with the changes brought forth in the 21st Century
The special was directed by Rocko’s Modern Life creator Joe Murray and Cosmo Segurson (Camp Lazlo) and features the voices of Carlos Alazraqui (The Fairly OddParents), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Charlie Adler (Tiny Toon Adventures) and Mr. Lawrence (SpongeBob SquarePants).
Netflix Canada premiere date: August 9th, 2019
Runtime: 45 minutes
Wu Assassins
This new Netflix Original follows a San Francisco chef named Kai Jin who learns he’s the latest in a long line of assassins that must use his mystical martial arts abilities to save the world from a supernatural threat.
Wu Assassins was created by John Wirth (Hell on Wheels) and Tony Krantz (The West Wing) and stars Iko Uwais (The Raid), Etobicoke, Ontario-born Katheryn Winnick (Vikings), Byron Mann (The Man with the Iron Fists) and Lewis Tan (Into the Badlands).
Netflix Canada premiere date: August 8th, 2019
Runtime: 10 episodes (40 to 51 minutes each)
