Here’s what’s coming to Crave in August 2019

Bell has announced the content that’s coming to its Crave video streaming platform in August.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date.
We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO is an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
August 1st
- New Homeland (Crave+Movies+HBO)
August 2nd
- Boy Erased (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Mortal Engines (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- The House with Clock in Its Walls (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- So I Married an Axe Murder (Starz Programming)
- The Whistleblower (Starz Programming)
- Die Hard (Starz Programming)
- Die Hard 2 (Starz Programming)
- Die Hard: With A Vengence (Starz Programming)
- Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (Starz Programming)
- The Company Men (Starz Programming)
- Sex Tape (Starz Programming)
- Nanny McPhee (Starz Programming)
- My Girl (Starz Programming)
- Ape Escapes
- The Last Ship: Season 5
- Ultimate Ninja Challenge: season 1
August 3rd
- A Black Lady Sketch Show @ 12am ET
August 7th
- Buzz @ 8pm ET (Crave+HBO+Movies)
August 8th
- Punk: Season 1
- Love Jacked (Crave+HBO+Movies)
August 9th
- David Bowie: Finding Fame @ 9pm ET
- Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Crave+Movie+HBO)
- Aquaman (Crave+Movie+HBO)
- Blast From the Past (Starz Programming)
- Foxcatcher (Starz Programming)
- Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (Starz Programming)
- You’ve Got Mail (Starz Programming)
- Definitely Maybe (Starz Programming)
- Deliver Us From Evil (Starz Programming)
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona (Starz Programming)
- Corner Gas Animated: Season 2
- Paddington’s Birthday Bonanza
- Tigerland
- The Stand-Up Show With Katherine Ryan
August 10th
- Good Day to Die Hard (Starz Programming)
- My Favourite Shapes @10:30pm (Crave+HBO+Movies)
August 11th
- Succession: Season 2 @ 9pm (Crave+HBO+Movies)
August 12th
- Our Boys: Season 1 @10pm ET (Crave+HBO+Movies)
August 14
- Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die America @ 8pm ET (Crave+HBO+Movies)
August 15th
- The Wrong Patient (Crave+Movies+HBO)
August 16th
- Miss Bala (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Take Me Home Tonight (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Bridesmaids (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- The Wedding Planner (Craves+Movies+HBO)
- The Town (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Sniper: Legacy (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Body Heat (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Single White Female (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Blindspot: Season 4 (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- The Jim Jeffries Show: season 3A (Crave+Movies+HBO)
August 17
- Creed II (Crave+HBO+Movies)
August 22nd
- Thicker Than Water (Crave+HBO+Movies)
August 23rd
- I Am Patrick Swayze (Crave+HBO+Movies)
- The Mule (Crave+HBO+Movies)
- 22 Jump Street (Starz Programming)
- Role Models (Starz Programming)
- The Perfect Storm (Starz Programming)
- Snatch (Starz Programming)
- Woman in Gold (Starz Programming)
- Om Nom Stories: Season 3
- Tosh.0: Season 11
August 24
- Hitsville: The Making Motown @ 9pm
August 25th
- On Becoming a God in Central Florida: Season 1 @ 10pm ET
- The Affair: Season 5 @ 9pm ET
- Power: Season 6 (Starz Programming)
August 30th
- Backdraft 2 (Crave+HBO+Movies)
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- Escape Room (Crave+HBO+Movies)
- Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (Crave+Movies+HBO)
- 40-Year-Old Virgin (Starz Programming)
- Unforgiven (Starz Programming)
- Killer Joe (Starz Programming)
- The Big Lebowski (Starz Programming)
- The Family Man (Starz Programming)
- The Adventures of Super Marios Bros. 3
- Bong Appetit: Cook Off: Season 1
- God Friended Me: Season 1
Comments