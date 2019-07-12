Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in August 2019

In August, CBC is set to add a variety of content from both Canadian and international creators, including the “Woodstock Collection” of music documentaries.
August 9th
- Ackley Bridge, Season 2 (12×60, The Forge, UK) — all episodes
- Both Sides Now: Joni Mitchell Live at the Isle of Wight (Documentary, 1×75, directed by Murray Lerner) — all episodes
- Janis: Little Girl Blue (Documentary, 1×107, directed by Amy Berg)
- Jimi: All Is By My Side (Drama, 1×118, directed by John Ridley)
- Les Beaux Malaises (Comedy, 10×30, Encore Télévision) — all episodes
- The Little Drummer Girl (Drama, 6×60, The Ink Factory) — all episodes
- Maps to the Stars (1×90, directed by David Cronenberg) — Canadian film
- Pete Seeger: The Power of Song (Documentary, 1×93, directed by Jim Brown)
- Secret Life of Farm Animals (Documentary, 3×60, Oxford Scientific Films) — all episodes
- Taking Woodstock (Drama, 1×120, directed by Ang Lee)
- Woodstock Diaries (Documentary, 3×60, directed by D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus) — all episodes
August 16th
- The Beautiful Lie (Drama, 6×60, Endemol, Australia) — all episodes
- Sadie’s Last Days on Earth (1×90, directed by Michael Seater) — Canadian film
- Woodstock: Three Days That Changed A Generation (Documentary, 1×120, directed by Barak Goodman)
August 17th
- Man Running (Drama, 2018, directed by Gary Burns) — Canadian film
August 23rd
- Back in Time for School (8×60, Wall to Wall, UK) — all episodes
- Jensplaining (Lifestyle, 10×15, Peacock Alley Entertainment) — all episodes (CBC Gem Original)
- How To Buy A Baby (Comedy, 10×10, LoCo Motion Pictures) — all episodes (CBC Gem Original)
- Life (Drama, 1×111, directed by Anton Corbijn) — Canadian film
- My Family and the Galapagos (Documentary, 3×45, Seadog TV & Film Productions/Motion Content Group) — all episodes
- My Mad Fat Diary, Season 3 (3x 60, Tiger Aspect Productions, UK) — all episodes
- Portlandia (Comedy, 10×30, Broadway Video, USA) — Season 8
August 24th
- Level 16 (Sci-Fi/Thriller, 2018, directed by Danishka Esterhazy) — Canadian film
Meanwhile, the full list of movies and shows hitting CBC Gem this month can be found here.
CBC Gem is available for free (with ads) on iOS, Android, the web, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. Alternatively, a $4.99 CAD/month membership is available for an ad-free viewing experience.
Image credit: BBC One
Source: CBC
