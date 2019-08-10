Android Q Beta 6 broke ‘Trusted Face,’ here’s how to fix it

Android Q Beta 6 started hitting devices only a few days ago, and users have already spotted a problem — albeit a minor one.
Several Reddit threads have cropped up noting that Trusted Face isn’t working, or is working inconsistently. Google added Trusted Face back in Android 5.0 Lollipop, which makes use of a phone’s front-facing camera to recognize users and unlock the device.
While Trusted Face isn’t the most secure option for protecting your phone, it’s quite a bit better than the easy-to-fool face unlock feature that came in Android 4.0.
With Trusted Face suddenly not working on Android Q Beta 6, many users speculated Google was phasing it out in favour of the more advanced face unlock feature the company has planned for the Pixel 4. Further, Google opted to keep the feature off of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL due to its lacklustre security. Those things in mind, Trusted Face’s disappearance in Q made sense.
However, it looks like Trusted Face isn’t working because of a bug, and the feature is still here for those who want to use it.
Reddit user ‘MawMaw2864‘ found a fix for the bug. If you’re running the beta and Trusted Face is acting up, head to Developer Options on your device. If you haven’t enabled Developer Options, find the ‘build number’ (typically in Settings under ‘About phone’) and tap it repeatedly.
In Developer Options, you’ll want to find the ‘Trust Agents only extend unlock’ feature and toggle it off and on again. Things should work fine after that.
It’s worth noting, however, that Trusted Face isn’t available for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL because of a previous Google decision.
Via: Android Police
Comments