Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in August 2019

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.
Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the service in August.
August 1
- Alien, No Country for Old Men and Prometheus – August 1 on Hollywood Suite
- 1408
- A Way of Life
- Animal Kingdom
- Anita and Me
- Assassin’s Run
- Babylon
- Balls of Fury
- Behaving Badly
- Bride and Prejudice
- Buffalo Soldiers
- Bullet Boy
- Cloudstreet
- Cold Lazarus
- Dance to the Music of the Time
- Destroyer
- Eruption
- Faster
- For a Good Time, Call
- Ghost in the Shell
- Hell’s Kitchen (2005-2019)
- Hit and Run
- Honeymooners
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- The Lookout (2006)
- Mad Money
- The Matador
- Motorcycle Diaries
- Movie 43
- Mr. Woodcock
- NY-LON
- One Chance
- One Day
- Queer as Folks (1999-2000)
- Safety Not Guaranteed
- Sammy David Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me
- School for Scoundrels
- Secret Life of Michael Fry
- Seven Psychopaths
- Sex Traffic
- Somewhere
- Spanish Fly
- Swallow (2001)
- Tales of the City
- Ultraviolet
- The View from the Top
August 2
- This is Football
August 6
- Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (Season 6) – on hayu
August 7
- The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 14) – on hayu
August 9
- Free Meek
August 11
- Are you Smarter than a 5th Grader? – on STACKTV
August 15
- Abduction
- Where the Heart Is (1997-2006)
- Sapphire and Steel (1979-1982)
- Dr. Blake Mysteries
- Mortdechai
August 16
- Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time
August 17
- Dead Trigger
August 19
- Pearson (Season 1) – on STACKTV
August 23
- Alice Wetterlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I
- Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight
- #IMomSoHard
- Mike E. Winfield: StepMan
August 25
- Power (Season 6) – on STARZ
August 30
- The Big Lebowski – on STARZ
- Carnival Row
August 31
- At Eternity’s Gate
- When Hope Calls (Season 1) – on Super Channel
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription. Included in your Amazon Prime membership is Amazon Prime Video.
Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, American Gods and The Tick. Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, and many other platforms.
