Here’s what’s coming to Crave in May 2019

Bell has announced the content that’s coming to its Crave video streaming platform in May. We’ve broken down all the new content below by date.
We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave+ Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 cost, Crave+Movies + HBO is an extra $9.99 CAD per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
May 1st
- The Number on Great Grandfather’s Arm
- (Not an actual show or movie) LGBTQ By Inside Out Collection
May 3rd
- Shrill: season 1
- At The Heart of the Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal: streaming at 8pm ET (Crave + HBO + Movies)
- Unfriended: Dark Web (Crave + HBO + Movies)
- Goosebumps 2 (Crave+ HBO + Movies)
- The Nun (Crave + Movies + HBO)
- Being Serena
- Burlesque: Starz Programming
- Identity Thief: Starz Programming
- White Oleander: Starz Programming
- The Infiltrator: Starz Programming
- Secret and Lies: Starz Programming
- Little Woman: Starz Programming
- The Blair Witch: Starz Programming
- Happy Endings: Starz Programming
- House of D: Starz Programming
- Kill The Irishman: Starz Programming
- Stage Beauty: Starz Programming
- Stir of Echoes: Star Programming
May 6th
- Chernobyl: at 9pm ET: (Crave + HBO + Movies)
- Clara (Crave + HBO + Movies)
- Niagara Motel: Starz Programming
May 7th
- Foster: at 8pm ET (Crave + HBO + Movies)
- Oliver Sherman: Starz Programming
May 8th
- One Week: Starz Programming
May 9th
Celeste and Jesse Forever: Starz Programming
May 10th
- Super Mario World
- The Good Doctor: season 2
- Inside Amy Schumer: season 4
- A Dangerous Son
- Wu-Tan Clan: Of Mics and Men @ 9pm
- The GirlFriend Experience: season 2
- Terrified at 17: Crave+Movies+HBO
- Padre: Crave+Movies+HBO
- Luis &The Aliens: Crave+Movies+HBO
- Peppermint: Crave+Movies+HBO
- The Girlfriend Experience: Starz Programming
- Blood Simple: Starz Programming
- The Abyss: Starz Programming
- La Bamba: Starz Programming
- The Fault in our Stars: Starz Programming
- Delores Claiborne: Starz Programming
- Paris: Starz Programming
- Mom’s Night Out: Starz Programming
- The Kids Are All Right: Starz Programming
- The Cooler: Starz Programming
- Battle Royale: Starz Programming
- The Girl With Pearl Earring: Starz Programming
- Cecil B. Demented: Starz Programming
- From Paris With Love: Starz Programming
- House of 1000 Corpses: Starz Programming
May 11th
- My Dad Wrote a Porno @9pm ET: Starz Programming
May 12th
- Our Cartoon President: season 2 @ 8pm ET: Starz Programming
May 13th
- How to Build A Time Machine: Starz Programming
May 14th
- What’s My Name @ 8pm ET: Crave + HBO + Movies
- Devil Horn: Starz Programming
May 15th
- In the Wake of the Flood: Starz Programming
May 16th
- Matang/ Maya/ M.I.A: Crave + HBO + Movies
May 17th
- Drunk History: season 6A
- The Doodlebops: season 3
- Dark Side of the Ring: season 1
- Night School: Crave + HBO + Movies
- Small Foot: Crave + HBO + Movies
- The Predator: Crave + HBO + Movies
- The Damn United: Starz Programming
- Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead: Starz Programming
- Glory: Starz Programming
- Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors: Starz Programming
- The Losers: Starz Programming
- The Raid: Redemption: Starz Programming
- Wolfman: Starz Programming
- Heaven is for Real: Starz Programming
- The Way of the Gun: Starz Programming
- 3:10 to Yuma: Starz Programming
- Chuck & Buck: Starz Programming
- Cop Car: Starz Programming
- Akeelah and the Bee: Starz Programming
- Crank: Starz Programming
- Crank 2 High Voltage: Starz Programming
- Altman: Starz Programming
- Pride & Prejudice: Starz Programming
May 23rd
- Vida: Starz Programming
- Doing Money: Crave + HBO + Movies
May 24th
- 107 Facts
- Brockmire: season 3
- I Am Going to Break Your Heart
- Fahrenheit 451
- The Girl in the Spider’s Web: Crave + HBO + Movies
- Three Identical Strangers: Crave + HBO + Movies
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Starz Programming
- About Last Night: Starz Programming
- Smokin’ Aces: Starz Programming
- Dark Shadows: Starz Programming
- Belle: Starz Programming
- Dogville: Starz Programming
- Beyond the Sea: Starz Programming
- The Big Kahuna: Starz Programming
- The Ninth Gate: Starz Programming
- Buried: Starz Programming
May 25th
- Game of Thrones: The Last Watch @ 9pm ET: Crave + HBO + Movies
- Warriors of Liberty City: Starz Programming
May 28th
- Running with Beto @8pm ET
May 30th
- Ava: Crave + Movies + HBO
May 31st:
- Deadwood: The Movie @ 8pm ET
Last Chance Programming
- Jackson (May 1)
- Becoming Cary Grant (May 5)
- The Rolling Stones: Stones in Exile (May 5)
- Bon Jovi: Live in London (May 19)
- More Than This: The Story of Roxy Music (May 26th)
Homeland: seasons 1-5 (May 31)
- Baby Driver (May 10)
- The House (May 16)
Ballerina (May 22)
- Christmas Solo (May 30)
- A Gift to Remember ( May 31)
- Alien: Covenant (May 31)
- Complete Unknown (May 31)
- Her Secret Killer (May 31)
- Lady MacBeth (May 31)
- Max 2: White House Hero (May 31)
- Phoenix Forgotten (May 31)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (May 31)
- Treasure Hounds (May 31)
- A Cry in the Dark (May 31)
- A Star is Born (May 31)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (May 31)
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (May 31)
- Alexander (May 31)
- Along Came Polly (May 31)
- American History X (May 31)
- Arlington Road (May 31)
- Becoming Jane (May 31)
- Canadian Bacon (May 31)
- Cowboy & Aliens ( May 31)
- Flawless (May 31)
- Friday Night Lights (May 31)
- I Am Sam (May 31)
- Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (May 31)
- Mr. Troop Mom (May 31)
- Of Boys and Men (May 31)
- Only You (May 31)
- Princess Grace (May 31)
- Resident Evil (May 31)
- Scent of a Woman (May 31)
- Secret Window (May 31)
- Serenity (May 31)
- Shakespeare in the Love (May 31)
- The 11th Hour (May 31)
- The American President (May 31)
- The Best Man (May 31)
- The Dark Crystal (May 31)
- The Darkness (May 31)
- The Great New Wonderful (May 31)
- The Net (May 31)
- The Year of Living Dangerously (May 31)
- Tower Heist (May 31)
- Tracks (May 31)
- Vacancy (May 31)
- Wedding Daze (May 31)
- White Nights (May 31)
- You Got Served (May 31)
