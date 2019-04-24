Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in May 2019

Apr 24, 2019

11:37 AM EDT

0 comments

Netflix app

In May, Netflix Canada is set to get The 100: season 6, Brooklyn Nine-Nineseason 6, Good Girls: season 2 and Animal Kingdom: season 5. 

May 1st

  • Knock Down The House (Netflix Film)
  • Munafik 2 (Netflix Film)
  • Aloha
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Blackhat
  • Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
  • Fifty Shades of Grey
  • Get Out
  • Identify Thief
  • Loser
  • Lost in Translation
  • Obsessed
  • Psycho (1960)
  • Psycho (1998)
  • Psycho II (1983)
  • Unbroken
  • Wildlife

May 2nd

  • Colony: season 3

May 3rd

May 4th

  • Like Arrows

May 6th

May 9th

  • Lucifer: season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 10th

May 12th

May 13th

  • Malibu Rescue (Netflix Original)

May 14th

May 15th

  • Call the Midwife: series 8
  • Dennis and Gnasher: Unleashed
  • Spring Breakers

May 16th

May 17th

May 20th

May 21st

May 22nd

May 23rd

May 24th

May 27th

  • Historical Roasts (Netflix Original) 

May 28th

  • Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

May 29th

  • Animal Kingdom: season 3

May 30th

May 31st

The Mechanism: season 2 is also coming this May.

Alongside several Podcasts:

  • Human Algorithm
  • I’m Obsessed with This
  • The Strong Black Lead Podcast: Strong Black Legends
  • The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
  • You Can’t Make This Up

Last chance to watch

  • Office Christmas Party (05/01/19)
  • Bram Stocker’s Dracula (05/01/19)
  • Love Actually (05/07/19)
  • Scent of a Woman (o5/07/19)
  • Switched at Birth: seasons 1-5 (05/07/19)
  • Drugs, Inc: seasons 3-4 (05/11/19)

Related Articles

Resources

Apr 24, 2019

3:00 AM EDT

Rip your DVDs and play them on your phone for $20 with MacX DVD Ripper Pro

Resources

Apr 23, 2019

4:18 PM EDT

Telus’ Optik TV deal gets subscribers a 50-inch 4K TV or $500 prepaid Visa, both with $150 ...

Resources

Apr 22, 2019

9:04 PM EDT

Sonos Play:5 is $50 off during Best Buy Canada sale

Resources

Apr 22, 2019

6:19 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Crave in May 2019

Comments