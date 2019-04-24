Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in May 2019

In May, Netflix Canada is set to get The 100: season 6, Brooklyn Nine-Nine: season 6, Good Girls: season 2 and Animal Kingdom: season 5.
May 1st
- Knock Down The House (Netflix Film)
- Munafik 2 (Netflix Film)
- Aloha
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Blackhat
- Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Get Out
- Identify Thief
- Loser
- Lost in Translation
- Obsessed
- Psycho (1960)
- Psycho (1998)
- Psycho II (1983)
- Unbroken
- Wildlife
May 2nd
- Colony: season 3
May 3rd
- A Pesar De Todo (Netflix Film)
- All In My Family (Netflix Original)
- Alles ist gut (Netflix Film)
- Dead to Me (Netflix Original)
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (Netflix Film)
- Flinch (Netflix Original)
- Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage (Netflix Film)
- Last Summer
- Tuca & Bertie
- Undercover
May 4th
- Like Arrows
May 6th
- Abyss (Netflix Original)
May 9th
- Lucifer: season 4 (Netflix Original)
May 10th
- Dry Martina (Netflix Film)
- Easy: season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Gente que vien y bah (Netflix Film)
- Harvey Girls Forever!: season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Jailbirds (Netflix Original)
- ReMastered: The Lion’s Share (Netflix Original)
- Shéhérazade (Netflix Film)
- The Society (Netflix Original)
- Wine Country (Netflix Film)
May 12th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)
May 13th
- Malibu Rescue (Netflix Original)
May 14th
- revisions (Netflix Anime)
- Still Laugh-IN: The Stars Celebrate (Netflix Original)
- Weed the People
May 15th
- Call the Midwife: series 8
- Dennis and Gnasher: Unleashed
- Spring Breakers
May 16th
- Good Sam (Netflix Film)
- Into the Forest
May 17th
- 1994: Limited Series (Netflix Original)
- It’s Bruno (Netflix Original)
- The House
- Maria (Netflix Film)
- Morir para contar (Netflix Film)
- Nailed It!: season 3 (Netflix Original)
- See You Yesterday (Netflix Film)
- The Rain: season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Well Intended Love (Netflix Original)
- White Gold: season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 20th
- Ben Is Back
- Mission: Impossible 6
- Prince of Peoria: part 2 (Netflix Original)
- Rough Night
May 21st
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix Original)
May 22nd
- A Tale of Two Kitchens (Netflix Original)
- One Night in Spring (Netflix Original)
- Boss Baby
May 23rd
- Ballerina
- Slasher: Solstice (Netflix Original)
May 24th
- After Maria (Netflix Original)
- Alta Mar
- Joy
- Rim of the World
- She’s Gotta Have It: season 2
- The Perfection
- What/If
May 27th
- Historical Roasts (Netflix Original)
May 28th
- Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
May 29th
- Animal Kingdom: season 3
May 30th
- Chopsticks (Netflix Film)
May 31st
- Always Be My Maybe (Netflix Film)
- Bad Blood: season 2
- Black Spot: season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: season 6
- Good Girls: season 2 (Netflix Original)
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Netflix Original)
- Jugar con fuego (Netflix Original)
- Killer Ratings (Netflix Original)
- Vis a vis (Netflix Original)
- When They See Us (Netflix Original)
The Mechanism: season 2 is also coming this May.
Alongside several Podcasts:
- Human Algorithm
- I’m Obsessed with This
- The Strong Black Lead Podcast: Strong Black Legends
- The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
- You Can’t Make This Up
Last chance to watch
- Office Christmas Party (05/01/19)
- Bram Stocker’s Dracula (05/01/19)
- Love Actually (05/07/19)
- Scent of a Woman (o5/07/19)
- Switched at Birth: seasons 1-5 (05/07/19)
- Drugs, Inc: seasons 3-4 (05/11/19)
Comments