Microsoft Store offering discounts on Surface Headphones, Pro 6 and more

If you’ve been considering purchasing some of Microsoft’s excellent Surface computers or accessories, you’re in luck. The Redmond, Washington-based company has a few deals on everything from the Surface Headphones to the Surface Book 2.
To kick things off, Microsoft is offering $50.99 off its Surface Headphones. The discount brings the well-crafted wireless headphones down to $399 from the regular $449.99.
To learn more about the Surface Headphones, check out the MobileSyrup review. Alternatively, head over to the Microsoft Store to pick up a pair.
Microsoft’s new Surface Go is next on the block. This mini tablet computer is $60 off, going for $469 instead of the regular $529 for the 64GB storage, 4GB RAM model. The 128GB storage, 8GB RAM version is available for $639 instead of the regular $699.
You can read MobileSyrup’s senior editor, Igor Bonifacic’s thoughts on the Go here, or head over to the Microsoft Store to pick one up.
Finally, you can save up to $200 on all Surface Pro 6 and up to $350 on select Surface Book 2 configurations. As for the Surface Book 2, all save the base 13.5-inch model with the 7th Gen Intel Core i5 model have a discount.
You can read a review of the Surface Pro 6 here and the Surface Book 2 here if you’d like to learn more about those devices.
Also, it’s worth noting that Microsoft has several Surface bundles as well, with hardware, accessories and software like Office included for an excellent discount. To see all the deals, check out the Surface Deals page.
