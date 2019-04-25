Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in May 2019

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.
Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the streaming service in May.
- Death in Paradise: seasons 1 – 7 (May 1st)
- Sneaky Pete: season 3 (May 10th)
- Fleabag: season 2 (May 17th)
- Preacher: season 3 (May 21st)
- Cold War (May 30th)
- Good Omens (May 31st)
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial, but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription. Included in your Amazon Prime membership is Amazon Prime Video.
Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, American Gods and The Tick. Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, and many other platforms.
