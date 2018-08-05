Here are the Google Pixel 3 XL and Samsung Galaxy A leaks from last week

From Google to Samsung, a variety of smartphone leaks surfaced this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days. The leaks below encompass news from July 28th to August 3rd.
Samsung
We have everything you might want to know about the Galaxy Note 9 here. That said, just this past week there have been a variety of leaks about the device. The Galaxy Note 9 was leaked in a teaser video by Samsung, essentially revealing the company’s upcoming handset in its entirety.
An upcoming Samsung Galaxy A handset is rumoured to feature a 7,000 series Exynos chipset, a triple rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
For more on this upcoming handset, click here.
Leaked benchmark scores suggest that the Google Pixel 3 XL will feature 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 845 chipset.
For more on the Google Pixel 3 XL benchmarks, click here.
Another Google Pixel 3 XL rumour shows off the back of the Clearly White handset. The phone seems to be all white, instead of white and black like the Google Pixel 2 XL.
For more on the Google Pixel 3 XL hands-on image, click here.
