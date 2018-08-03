Samsung has leaked its upcoming Galaxy Note 9, again. The South Korean company previously launched its pre-order page for the handset and now the company accidentally posted a teaser video online, which was spotted by SamMobile.
The teaser showed the design of the Note 9 as well as the gold and yellow S Pen. Additionally, Samsung emphasized the phone’s battery, leading us to believe that the rumours of 4,000mAh power source are correct — or at least a battery larger than the Note 8’s 3,300mAh power source. Further, the video confirmed the leaks regarding the Galaxy Note 9′s 512GB internal storage and expandability up to 512GB.
Other Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks indicate the phone will include a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen, a 6.3-inch display and a fingerprint scanner below the camera setup.
Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9th at its Unpacked Event in New York. Alongside the Note 9, rumours point to the South Korean company also revealing the Galaxy Watch, Bixby speaker and Wireless Charger Duo.
Source: SamMobile
Comments