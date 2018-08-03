News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung accidentally leaks teaser video of the Galaxy Note 9

Aug 3, 2018

9:56 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung has leaked its upcoming Galaxy Note 9, again. The South Korean company previously launched its pre-order page for the handset and now the company accidentally posted a teaser video online, which was spotted by SamMobile.

The teaser showed the design of the Note 9 as well as the gold and yellow S Pen. Additionally, Samsung emphasized the phone’s battery, leading us to believe that the rumours of 4,000mAh power source are correct — or at least a battery larger than the Note 8’s 3,300mAh power source. Further, the video confirmed the leaks regarding the Galaxy Note 9′s 512GB internal storage and expandability up to 512GB.

Other Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks indicate the phone will include a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen, a 6.3-inch display and a fingerprint scanner below the camera setup.

Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9th at its Unpacked Event in New York. Alongside the Note 9, rumours point to the South Korean company also revealing the Galaxy Watch, Bixby speaker and Wireless Charger Duo. 

Source: SamMobile

Related Articles

Business

Jul 31, 2018

10:56 AM EDT

Samsung reports $12.89 billion Q2 2018 profit, sold fewer Galaxy S9s than expected

News

Jul 3, 2018

11:59 AM EDT

Samsung Messages is sending photos without user permission: report

News

Jun 27, 2018

12:59 PM EDT

Samsung is taking away the ‘My Bixby Level’ feature from its smartphones

News

Jun 24, 2018

4:16 PM EDT

Here are the Samsung Galaxy S10, Pixel 3 XL and Sony XZ2 Premium rumours from last week

Comments