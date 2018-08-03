News
Benchmark suggests Pixel 3 XL will include Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM

Aug 3, 2018

10:58 AM EDT

A new Pixel 3 XL ‘Crosshatch’ benchmark has been uploaded to Geekbench’s database of benchmarks.

First spotted by several Reddit users, as well as WinFuture, the benchmark, if legitimate, confirms Google’s new flagship smartphone will ship with a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB of RAM and the latest version of the company’s mobile operating system, Android 9.0.

A leaked Pixel 3 XL benchmark

In Geekbench’s single-core test, the Pixel 3 XL scored 2,426, while in the app’s multi-core test, it earned a score of 8,355. Those marks put the Pixel 3 XL’s performance in the same category as the OnePlus 6 and Samsung Galaxy S9+.

One thing to note with pre-release benchmarks like this one is that they can be faked using other hardware. However, the fact that the internals align with what past reports have said about the Pixel 3 XL is a promising sign.

Source: GeekBench, Reddit

