Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Aug 5, 2018

7:15 AM EDT

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Rogers, Bell raise spectre of theft in device unlocking submissions to CRTC [Read here]
  • Telus has the fastest wireless network in Canada [Read here]
  • Freedom Mobile brings on Will Arnett as official spokesperson [Read here]
  • Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in August [Read here]
  • Bell misses quarterly revenue estimates despite adding 122,092 postpaid wireless subscribers [Read here]
  • Freedom Mobile lams carrier Family Share plans, talks data overages and Shaw arsenal [Read here]
  • Xplornet announces new ‘Xplore Mobile’ wireless brand in Manitoba [Read here]
  • Waterfront Toronto board unanimously approves Sidewalk Labs plan [Read here]
  • Contest: Win a Bell LG G7 ThinQ! [Read here]
  • Rogers to bring Ignite TV IPTV platform to Atlantic Canada next year [Read here]
  • TTC is enabling two-hour transfers for Presto users [Read here]
  • Telus launches SmartHome Security and Secure Business [Read here]
  • Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in August [Read here]
  • How Bookmark.com takes the pain out of building a small business website [Read here]
  • Genesis (2019) Infotainment Review: Room for growth [Read here]

Comments