HTC’s president of smartphone and connected devices has resigned

Chialin Chang, HTC’s smartphone and connected devices president, has resigned from the company.
Chang stated he decided to resign to pursue his own “personal career plan.” The executive also spent time as the company’s CFO, and had been with the company since 2012.
While HTC searches for a replacement, Chang’s duties have been taken on by company CEO and Chairwoman Cher Wang.
With Google acquiring a large part of HTC’s phone-making business it makes sense that the president of smartphone and connected devices would jump ship. Google acquired much of HTC’s smartphone design and engineering talent, including the team that worked on the Pixel and Pixel 2, as part a $1.1 billion USD deal that closed this past January.
While HTC’s smartphone’s business appears locked in a death spiral, the company still plans to release four to five new handsets in 2018.
Last month, the company unveiled the HTC U11 EYEs, a phone that features a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, dual front-facing cameras. The EYEs is currently not slated to come to Canada.
More recently, the HTC U12 was spotted at a meeting of Taiwan’s 5G Industry Alliance. Unfortunately, HTC covered most of the handset with tape. The device, however, did boast download speeds of 809Mbps and upload speeds of 49Mbps thanks to its Qualcomm X20 modem.
In addition, prolific leaker Evan Blass unveiled specifications for the upcoming Desire 12, another mid-range smartphone, which, unlike the U11 EYEs, has the potential to come to Canada.
Source: HTC Via: AndroidCentral
