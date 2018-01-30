News
Google completes acquisition of HTC’s smartphone division

Some 2,000 HTC employees are joining Google as part of the deal

Jan 30, 2018

9:40 AM EST

Google today officially completed its acquisition of HTC’s smartphone division.

The deal, valued at $1.1 billion USD, sees some 2,000 former HTC employees joining Google, significantly increasing the headcount of the company’s relatively new hardware division led by former Motorola executive Rick Osterloh. Many of the employees joining Google worked on developing the Pixel and Pixel 2.

As part of the deal, the search giant secured a non-exclusive license of HTC’s intellectual property. In addition, Google has acquired a major facility in Taipei, Taiwan from HTC.

Google first announced it planned to acquire HTC’s smartphone division in September 2017.

Moving forward, HTC will continue to release its own smartphones, as well as operate its standalone Vive VR division.

“I’m delighted that we’ve officially closed our deal with HTC, and are welcoming an incredibly talented team to work on even better and more innovative products in the years to come,” wrote Osterloh in a post over on Google’s Keyword blog, announcing the completion of the deal.

“These new colleagues bring decades of experience achieving a series of ‘firsts’ particularly in the smartphone industry — including bringing to market the first 3G smartphone in 2005, the first touch-centric phone in 2007, and the first all-metal unibody phone in 2013.”

Source: Google

Comments

  • LeTricolore

    Hopefully this means HTC will be making the Pixel (XL) 3.

    • It’s Me

      Doesn’t this deal mean exactly the opposite? That the Pixel line will be developed and designed internally with the former HTC division? If so, then it doesn’t matter who the hire to assemble it really, it won’t be an HTC Pixel, it will be the first truly Google Pixel (even if the last one was supposed to be).

    • LeTricolore

      That’s what I mean. I just don’t want to see the Pixel being made by LG again, for example.

      Sorry if I wasn’t clear.

    • thereasoner

      I’d imagine that the Pixel 3 is well into it’s development phase now so maybe the 4 will be the first all Google phone. On the other hand it’s the same people doing the engineering anyways so it really doesn’t matter if they were still under the HTC umbrella at the time I guess. It will be nice to see one manufacturer going forward if only for consistency in hardware. HTC has a huge amount of experience so this can only be a good thing for the Pixels moving forward imo.

      Now Google needs to get on with acquiring the amount of components necessary to grow the Pixel brand sales which can be tricky when butting up against the production capacity of certain suppliers already trying to satisfy a surging smartphone market that reportedly grew 5.9% last year.

  • Nigel Yuusef Kahn

    I like HTC so and I know that they would be more innovative if they had cashflow like Samsung and LG . So this deal is giving HTC a chance using their former employees to be less limited by finance, since Google is has a larger cashflow.