Apple developing drama series based on NBA star Kevin Durant’s childhood

Feb 14, 2018

1:25 PM EST

NBA Kevin Durant game

Apple’s next original content offering is set to be a drama series inspired by the childhood of NBA Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant.

The series, which will be called Swagger, is currently in development with Apple, Imagine Television and Durant’s Thirty Five Media company.

Swagger will focus on young basketball players, as well as their families and coaches, and will touch on Durant’s early experiences playing basketball with the Amateur Athletic Union in Washington, DC.

This is Durant’s second major tech company partnership this year, following a January deal with YouTube to create original sports programming.

Swagger, meanwhile, is the latest in an ever-growing stable of original series being created by Apple as part of its reported $1 billion war chest set aside for video content.

Apple’s first two original series will be Amazing Stories, a revival of Steven Spielberg’s 1980s anthology series of the same name, and an untitled drama involving Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Additionally, Apple has tapped La La Land writer-director Damien Chazelle for another untitled drama series, as well as a science-fiction series from Francis Lawrence, the director of multiple Hunger Games films. 

Most recently, Apple also revealed that it is working with The Big Sick writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon on a series called Little America, which will focus on the stories of American immigrants.

