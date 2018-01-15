After Evan Blass’ leak last week, HTC has revealed its new U11 Eyes smartphone.
The HTC U11 Eyes features a front facing 5-megapixel dual camera setup with two f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, Eyes’ cameras use an 80-degree field of view, portrait mode and High Dynamic Range (HDR).
Other specs include a 6-inch, 18:9 display with a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, octa-core Snapdragon 652 chipset with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a microSD slot and 3,930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.
While the front of the phone hosts a dual camera setup, the rear uses a single 12-megapixel UltraPixel 3 camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), PDAF, dual-LED flash and 4K video recording.
Moreover, the device is IP67 dust and water resistant and uses USB-C connectivity. Eyes retains HTC’s Edge Sense functionality which allows users to squeeze the sides of the smartphone to open apps and perform in-app actions. It has the same shiny ‘Liquid Design’ rear as the HTC U11 and HTC U11 Life.
The U11 Eyes also uses HTC’s own version of face unlock. According to Engadget, Eyes’ front facing camera looks at 128 feature vectors on a face, allowing it to distinguish between a real human’s face and a photograph. It should also recognize its owner even when the user puts on a hat, sunglasses and even a breathing mask. However, in case the owner doesn’t want to use the face unlock functionality, Eyes also features a rear facing fingerprint sensor.
As for software, the HTC U11 Eyes runs Android Oreo out of the box and does not feature a headphone jack, like the rest of the HTC devices released last year.
The U11 Eyes will go on sale in China later this month for for 2,999 yuan ($579.53 CAD) and Taiwan in February for NT $14,900 ($626.60 CAD). It doesn’t look like the smartphone is coming here, but we’ve reached out to the Taiwanese company just in case.
This is the first of five to six HTC smartphones the company will unveil this year.
Comments