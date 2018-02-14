Google’s $50 off Pixel 2 XL Google Store sale ends at 11:59pm PT/2:59am ET today.
The company’s discount, resulted in the 64GB phone variant currently costing $1,109 CAD. While, the 128GB model is priced at $1,239 CAD.
The Google Pixel 2 XL has faced a significant amount of scrutiny as a result of a mountain of issues the device has experienced since its release. However, with the company releasing various updates that solved some of the issues, the Pixel 2 XL is still a high-end handset worth considering.
The smartphone feature a 6-inch P-OLED display with an 1440 x 2880 pixel resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It also utilizes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset, with 4GB of RAM and a 12.2-megapixel rear facing camera.
The Pixel 2’s and Pixel 2 XL’s live cases are also available for free today for anyone who purchases a Google Pixel 2 handset.
