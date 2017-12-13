News
Essential Phone camera app downloads show about 50,000 units sold

Dec 13, 2017

10:58 AM EST

23 comments

Back view of Essential Phone

It seems those drastic price drops from a little over a month ago had a stimulating effect on sales for the Essential Phone.

In late September, analysis firm BayStreet Research indicated Essential’s U.S. carrier partner Sprint had only sold about 5,000 units. But now, after dropping to $499 USD in the U.S. and $650 in Canada, it looks like there are around 50,000 units of the Essential Phone in the wild.

Reddit users and Android Police surmised the number after the Essential Camera app hit the 50,000 to 100,000 installs mark.

While this may seem less than exact, it should portray a fairly accurate picture of sales for a few reasons. First off, the Essential Phone is the only Android device that can download the Essential Camera app.

The Play Store counts installs by the “(t)otal number of unique users who have ever installed this app on one or more of their devices. Only one install is counted per user, regardless of how many different devices they installed it on. Includes users who uninstalled the app later.”

Android Police even points out that the install figure could be inflated compared to actual units sold, primarily because some of the devices being resold and signed into with different accounts or due to users signing in with multiple accounts.

While some may argue that certain users might immediately flash a custom ROM, thus lowering the install count, it’s not a likely scenario. Essential runs nearly stock Android and users would likely want to at least try that experience before flashing.

Another caveat: it’s unclear whether pre-installed apps count as downloads on the Play Store before an update — but that would only potentially affect quite new purchases. In general, it seems the number likely lines up with the truth.

While 50,000 units is a significant upswing for Essential after what was certainly a dismal launch, it’s still not much in the grand scheme of things, considering Apple and Samsung, which sell tens of millions of units per quarter.

It’s not a bad jumping off point, though, and over the coming year it may blossom into a fairly respectable number altogether.

Source: Reddit Via: Android Police

Comments

  • ciderrules

    That’s rather pathetic. It’s one thing if Samsung makes a phone that sells in low quantities since they have numerous other devices to spread the R&D costs around to.

    Essential as a company can’t survive unless they sell millions of units. They’ll never recover their costs if sales stay as low as they are now.

    • Jon Duke

      You seriously think a company can launch today and sell millions right off the bat? You are some different kind of stupid. They have billions in funding, they won’t die. If they sell 100k, it’s very good for their first product out the gate. It’s the same as the One plus. They are at the 5th model. You think the first one sold millions?

    • ciderrules

      They raised billions? Funny, I come up with $330 million in total funding. You have any sources for those other “billions”?

      The original OnePlus sold over a million units. And it wasn’t built using expensive materials or production techniques like the Essential is.

    • EBIGN

      OnePlus which is a sub-brand of Oppo launched worldwide backed by Oppo manufacturing and distribution. Essential technically just launched in US and Canada through Sprint, Telus, Amazon, and their own website.
      People who really want it and live outside US and Canada managed to buy them through Amazon with staggering import fees and shipping fees.

    • Jon Duke

      Exactly.

    • Jon Duke

      My bad, Their valuation is 1 billion. Their funding is 300 millions. Still, their valuations suggest they won’t die tomorrow.

      The OnePlus passed the million after 1 year and a half on the market. The Essential phone was released in the US in september and later everywhere else. That makes it 3 months old. Relax buddy.

    • h2oflyer

      If you’re not going to buy the phone, who gives a sh*t,

      Typical of those that say we need more carriers to promote competition, but when a new phone company enters the arena they go out of their way to slam the upstart.

      You and your brethren have to get a life and channel you opinions where it counts.

  • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

    Rather a case of “Duh”. You’re trying to go straight into the $1050+tax territory with a buggy, half-baked phone. I wouldn’t be surprised if the bulk of the sales came after the price drop.

    And you know what’s the bigger joke here is? BlackBerry beat them by the same metric, the DTEK and Camera apps are on the 500k+ downloads range. Yes, by friggin BlackBerry.

    • Jon Duke

      … Several phones on the market can install the DTEK camera app. There are many models of blackberry phones. The only phone that has access to the essential camera is that one and only phone. Ding dong.

      Also, the phone was was buggy as hell when it launched and it was way too expensive. They fixed literally ALL of those complaints so… shut up I guess.

  • Rony

    Interesting how you came to the number. Play store shows download between 50k-100k.
    So they might sold 99k. But you picked the lowest possible number.
    Funny.

    • Jon Duke

      If it was an iphone, they would’ve said 99k AND added it’s probably more for x and y reasons. :p

    • Aidolon

      RTFA. “Reddit users and Android Police surmised the number after the Essential Camera app hit the 50,000 to 100,000 installs mark.”

      It was in the preceding lower category, and just recently switched to the new higher category. It’s entirely appropriate to conclude it’s in the lower end of the range.

    • John Lofwire

      the problem that ppl dont understand is that when you update the app its dont count as a download.
      Many ppl uninstalled the app and reinstalled it thinking its would fix issues and that those 50k download are.

  • Basil

    I’ve had my Essential for two weeks now, and love it. No issues so far. All the launch bugs have been fixed, and this thing is fast and smooth.

  • Can’t Fix Stupid

    Well 5000 was a disaster but 50k still seems like a disaster. Had they got price and features correct they might have been at 500k.

  • Daniel Szilagyi

    Hoping the second version next year will correct all the issues with the first one and they get the price right.

    • Jon Duke

      The issues with the current one are already fixed. I hope next year’s version gets stuff like wireless charging and waterproofing.

    • John Lofwire

      Yeah last update i got like 1 week ago ( that added portrait mode ) made the phone butter smooth and everything is faster now.

      tested against an iphone X and its opened EVERY app beside some of the games faster.

      Iphone X did beat it by keeping them in memory for longer ( if you open more than 10 app lol ) so as long as you keep it under 10 app its dont reload app as well.

      Amazing phone unbeatable for the price.

  • h2oflyer

    It’s amazing… doesn’t matter which site you look at it’s all the same .

    Those that have the Essential love it including myself, and those that don’t and seem to lack anything meaningful in their lives start frothing around their big mouths in any negative, real or imagined about the Essential.

    Is it because they have petty jealousy in getting the wrong phone recently and have to bypass the Essential. Don’t know the answer, but those without the Essential are screaming the loudest.

    • Jon Duke

      Amen!

    • southerndinner

      Defend Your Purchase

      I used one for a week and it was terrible. Laggier than the S8 and a subpar camera even after the updates.

    • h2oflyer

      I’m sorry that your review skills are lacking…other than the camera the Essential beats the crap out of the S8.

      “Laggier than the S8” … BS….I don’t think you’ve ever ran them side by side, go ahead, prove me wrong.

    • John Lofwire

      Got to love liar.

      Phone is butter smooth.
      Not a single game lag on it.

      Camera is better than even pixel first generation with the last update ( the one that added portrait mode )

      Its not as good for camera as note 8 , lg v30 , iphone 8 and X and pixel 2 but its still pretty good and beat lg g6 and many new device this years.

      Its faster than S8 at everything lol that with latest updates and optimisation.

      I know back 2-3 months its had optimization issue and was quite slow.

  • John Lofwire

    Updating camera app dont count toward download 😉