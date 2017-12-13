News
Apple’s iPhone 8 was 2017’s most searched tech device in Canada

Canadians were interested in Apple, Netflix and the Ottawa Senators

Google Canada’s recently released year-end list showcases the top 10 searches in the country across a variety of categories.

Apple’s latest flagship smartphone caught up to the iPhone 8 in terms of search frequency, according to Google, making it the second most-searched consumer tech device of 2018, followed by the Nintendo Switch in third place.

Consumer Tech

  1. iPhone 8
  2. iPhone X
  3. Nintendo Switch
  4. Instant Pot
  5. Xbox One X
  6. Google Home Mini
  7. Samsung Galaxy S8
  8. Google Pixel 2
  9. Super NES Classic

TV Shows

  1. 13 Reasons Why
  2. Game of Thrones
  3. Riverdale
  4. Iron Fist
  5. Santa Clarita Diet (though spelled as Santa Clarity Diet)
  6. Stranger Things
  7. The OA
  8. This is Us
  9. The Handmaid’s Tale
  10. Big Mouth

In the case of top 10 searched TV shows, eight out of 10 are Netflix Originals, with the only non-Netflix show that made the list being Game of Thrones (obviously) and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Canadian News

  1. Ottawa Senators
  2. Gord Downie
  3. Solar Eclipse
  4. BC Election
  5. The Weather
  6. Ontario College Strike
  7. BC Wildfires
  8. Grey Cup
  9. Invictus Games
  10. Instant Pot

Lastly, in the general Canadian news category, the Ottawa Senators took the lead over the late Gord Downie, the 2017 solar eclipse and the weather (which is is definitely what I searched for the most).

Other interesting information that can be found in Google’s year-end trend list includes the fact that the most-searched political figure was Donald Trump — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t even make the list — IT was the most searched for movie and Hurricane Irma was the number one most-searched for thing in Canada, followed by Meghan Markle and Tom Petty.

Source: Google

