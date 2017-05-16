News
Samsung has sold more than 5 million Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones

May 16, 2017

10:08 AM EDT

Since the Galaxy S8 and S8+ first launched in South Korea, the U.S. and Canada on April 21st, Samsung has sold more 5 million units of its latest pair of flagship smartphones, according to South Korea’s The Investor.

Samsung did not break down sales by region, but did note, in an interview with the publication, “sales are going smoothly around the globe. The combined sales already are beyond 5 million units.” To put that number in perspective, Samsung had shipped 2.5 million Note 7 units before it issued its first recall of the device. The company had managed to achieve that feat in little less than a month. The Galaxy S8, by comparison, has been available to purchase for exactly 25 days.

With the S8 and S8+ scheduled to become available in more than 150 countries, including China, by the end of the month, sales are expected to continue growing at a healthy clip.

Source: The Investor

  • Sean-Paul

    Great phone. Loving my S8. Happy I upgraded from the S7 Edge. Now to keep this phone for 2 years lol….. That’s the challenge

  • Jonah Emery

    Competition is good. I am glad Samsung sales are going well.

    • It’s Me

      They are going pretty well, but way down from almost all previous years since the S4. Still, 5m in a month is a lot of expensive phones.

  • Techguru86

    S8+ is gorgeous, but thoroughly enjoying my Galaxy A5

  • Garrett Cooper

    Glad it’s selling well, competition only benefits the consumer. I’m happy with my G5 until my contract is up this fall. Really hoping Google blows it out of the water with the Pixel 2 this year.

    • John Lofwire

      Love My G5 sadly its died for no reason and currently sent to repair center… stuck using an iphone 7 and i hate it so much lol camera is crap!

    • Garrett Cooper

      A coworker of mine had to send hers away after 2 weeks for a camera issue, which was deemed software related. I made me hesitant, but I found mine BNIB on kijiji for $200 so I couldn’t turn it down. My Z5 died from water damage
      on vacation so I picked up an HTC M8 after I got home but after a couple months it was just too slow. The G5 is an upgrade over even my Z5.

    • John Lofwire

      The G5 is amazing.

      Its overall faster than S7. ( S7 often dip to 30 fps and under in a game i play named world of tank blitz.. my G5 keep 55 to 60 FPS at all time in same game.. )
      50% of the time faster than the Iphone 7 ( loading apps )

      Its has a great camera as well.

      Never had an issue with mine until its just died 🙁
      Covered by warranty so i just hope its returned as soon as possible.
      LG even extended my warranty by another 6 months so i still have 1 year of warranty.

      Another info is LG offer an equivalent of Apple care for free.

      Its called LG one price repair.
      You broke your screen? 149.99$ canadian and they repair it for you.
      Same thing if your warranty is over and you need your phone repaired its 149.99$

      Also unlike apple even if you have the phone since 3 years its still work.

      LG really stepping up the games.

    • Dennis Furlan

      So your phone “dies,” and you think this makes for an argument that LG and its phones are worth our time and money? Really?

    • John Lofwire

      I work in cellphone industry phone thats dies happen with all OEM.

      I had the LG optimus G , LG G3 , Nexus 5X and now the LG G5 and the only phone i had issues with is the G5 and its thats single event.

      LG as one of the lowest of % of phone returning with issue per phone sold where i work.

    • Garrett Cooper

      All OEM’s have phones that die. My friends 6P is having problems, every Samsung Galaxy phone I’ve had has been problematic, it happens. Of the LG phones I’ve had (G2/G5),, they’ve both been fantastic. Great performance, battery life, camera, etc.

  • It’s Me

    Wow that’s a huge drop from previous models.

    Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge sold somewhere between 7-9 million units in the first month last year and Samsung said the Galaxy S4 sold 10 million in its launch months (peak Galaxy). The S6 shipped 10m and Samsung said 6m were sold to customers in the first month.

    • demigod79

      It’s expected, since Samsung seems to have gone for a staggered release this time (it’s not yet available in many markets, including China). I’m guessing that they also deliberately limited supply for better quality control. The last thing they need is another Note fiasco.

    • It’s Me

      50% fewer than 4 years ago is some massive staggering/throttling.

    • demigod79

      Staggered release means releasing in stages to a few countries at a time, as opposed to all at once (not sure what you mean by throttling). As the article mentioned, the phone is yet to be released in 150 other countries.

    • It’s Me

      By throttling I was referring to your assertion that they were limiting supply (I assume you meant production) for better quality control. That’s called throttling production.

