Samsung has sold more than 5 million Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones

Since the Galaxy S8 and S8+ first launched in South Korea, the U.S. and Canada on April 21st, Samsung has sold more 5 million units of its latest pair of flagship smartphones, according to South Korea’s The Investor.
Samsung did not break down sales by region, but did note, in an interview with the publication, “sales are going smoothly around the globe. The combined sales already are beyond 5 million units.” To put that number in perspective, Samsung had shipped 2.5 million Note 7 units before it issued its first recall of the device. The company had managed to achieve that feat in little less than a month. The Galaxy S8, by comparison, has been available to purchase for exactly 25 days.
With the S8 and S8+ scheduled to become available in more than 150 countries, including China, by the end of the month, sales are expected to continue growing at a healthy clip.
Source: The Investor
Comments
