Apple Q2 2017 Earnings: Modest growth but iPhone sales fall flat

May 2, 2017

4:51 PM EDT

Apple sold 50.67 million iPhones during the first three months of 2017, helping the company generate $52.9 billion USD in revenue, a 4.5 percent increase over the same period last year.

The number of iPhones consumers purchased, however, has fallen flat, dipping one percent over the same quarter last year. The average sale of each smartphone has climbed though, helping the company generate $11 billion in profit. Apple says that international sales accounted for 65 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

It’s worth noting that last year marked the first quarter where iPhone sales didn’t grow year-over-year, so for those familiar with Apple’s earnings, the decline in iPhone sales will not come as a surprise.

“We are proud to report a strong March quarter, with revenue growth accelerating from the December quarter and continued robust demand for iPhone 7 Plus,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement sent to MobileSyrup.

“We’ve seen great customer response to both models of the new iPhone 7 (Product)Red Special Edition and we’re thrilled with the strong momentum of our Services business, with our highest revenue ever for a 13-week quarter. Looking ahead, we are excited to welcome attendees from around the world to our annual Worldwide Developers Conference next month in San Jose.”

In terms of the sale of other devices, Apple sold 4.2 million Macs this quarter, a four percent year-on-year increase, spurred by the release of the company’s new line of USB-C MacBook Pro laptops. Despite the controversy surrounding the new Pro, it looks like the new line of laptops have sold well for Apple.

The iPad, Apple’s third product category, however, continues to experience slumping sales, following a trend the tablet has experienced for the last three years. Apple sold 8.9 million iPads this quarter, down from the 10.25 million it sold during the same sold quarter last year.

On the plus side, the company’s service’s business continues to grow at a rapid race, surging 18 percent year-over-year to $7.04 billion.

Finally, Apple’s “Other Products” category, which includes the Apple Watch and the Apple TV, increased by 31 percent, which likely indicates that the Apple Watch continues to sell well for the company.

The most recent rumours point to Apple releasing three versions of the iPhone later this year, a move that will likely spur the smartphone’s sales significantly.

Comments

  • Smanny

    Other sites have reported that MacBook pro sales have been not been good. That the older MacBooks are selling more.

    Also if Apple is telling everyone that iPhone sells are really good, then clearly it has to do with iPhone 7 sales going for zero dollars. Nobody has ever seen the latest iPhone go for that price on contract, until the release of the next iPhone. Also there have been some sales where you buy a new iPhone 7, and you will get a free iPhone SE. So clearly that last one would count for 2 iPhones.

    • ciderrules

      Sure they are. Did they even read the numbers? Mac sales are only up 4% in units, but 14% in revenue. That means more people are buying higher priced Macs, not lower priced Macs. Did any of these people finish Grade 6 math?

      Discount iPhone sales have nothing to do with Apple – they still get paid for each iPhone. If a carrier wants to lock people into contracts and offer them a better deal (or BOGO), that’s up to them. Doesn’t affect how much money Apple gets.

    • Smanny

      From last year, MacBook prices increased more than 14%. Clearly you can’t do math, especially from your distorted view.

      Now as far as the iPhone sales having nothing to do with Apple. Clearly your view is out in left field. I know carriers have to buy each smartphone from all the OEMs, which includes Apple. Probably most people already know that fact. There is a few things your missing. For instance these sales started happening in December, and continued​ into April. Not to mention buying a iPhone 7 or 7 plus and you get a free iPhone SE. If your so good a math, then doesn’t that mean your getting 2 iPhones which Apple counts as 2 sales. Talk about a distorted view. We can all see that you are a Fanboy of Apple, but even you have to admit there is truth in what I have said.

    • ciderrules

      Did you forget Apple slashed the prices of all dongles until Mar 31st? So much for your stupid theory Apple “makes even more money” on dongles. Never mind the fact that dongles are listed under “Other” so have absolutely nothing to do with the 14% increase in Mac revenues.

      Apple is selling lots of iPhones. Your attempt to minimize their sales by making it seem they had to slash prices or offer 2 for 1 is false, since Apple isn’t the one discounting them.

      BTW, Rogers (for example) already offers the S8 at $300 off. How can a brand-new phone that’s supposed to be the best in the world be discounted so heavily immediately after launch? Because the carriers are using it to get people to sign contracts. Using your logic I should claim the S8 is a failure because it’s already on sale.

      Your statement this will reduce iPhone resale values is also pure BS. The exact opposite is now true. Since Apple now allows you to buy AppleCare up to 1 year after purchase it now means people buying used iPhones can also purchase an extra year of warranty and damage protection. So there’s literally ZERO risk in buying a used iPhone since you can get AppleCare even when you buy used.

    • It’s Me

      Umm, if every iPhone sale (or even a large number of them) actually counts as 2 unit sales, that would massively reduce the average selling price, which is actually substantially up without prices having gone up (USD).

      Your inability to do basic, elementary math is kind of embarrassing. Speaking as a former math major, it makes me sad that our school system is failing young people so badly. You’ll all end up pushing a mop or working in a factory if you’re super lucky.

    • Smanny

      “Umm, if every iPhone sale (or even a large number of them) actually counts as 2 unit sales, that would massively reduce the average selling price, which is actually substantially up without prices having gone up (USD).

      Your inability to do basic, elementary math is kind of embarrassing. Speaking as a former math major, it makes me sad that our school system is failing young people so badly. You’ll all end up pushing a mop or working in a factory if you’re super lucky.”

      I shouldn’t be surprised by your stupidity. By trying to take this and make it into a basic math problem. Have you not seen carriers with sales of buy a new iPhone 7 or 7 plus and get a free iPhone SE? I am not a liar like you. I suggest you try out a thing called Google search. Do a lookup yourself if you don’t believe me.

    • It’s Me

      Clearly there were bogos. Mathematically, it didn’t have the impact you are trying so darn hard to claim. It’s just math but it’s not for everyone. Some people don’t like math. But without it, you end up making foolish claims.

      I’m guessing you were the type that said “I don’t need no math” when you were in school. That’s unfortunate.

    • Brad Fortin

      “Not to mention buying a iPhone 7 or 7 plus and you get a free iPhone SE.”

      I haven’t heard of this deal at any carrier, and can’t find any mention of it anywhere online. Who’s giving away a $600 phone without obligation?

    • jay

      thats bad for a new product however it does not take a lot when people turn around and buy cheaper phones or computer. i like my iphone but honestly is the last one i bought because the price is just to high same for mac.

  • jay

    iphone sales are good/bad because everyone buys the PLUS so apple makes more money. anyways they make so much money… iphone was and is not the best product samsung/LG making way better products. but we had that already people not buying the best product they buying what they like.

    • It’s Me

      Sounds like more and more of the pie is going to the Plus than before, which does explain the higher average selling price going up.

