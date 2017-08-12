SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 133: iPhone 8 leakfest

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar and Patrick O’Rourke are joined once again by Tom Emrich, founder of We Are Wearables and partner at Super Ventures, to talk about the recent iPhone 8 leaks.
Last week, major leaks about the much anticipated iPhone 8 surfaced thanks to Apple’s release of HomePod firmware. Contained within the software update were references that gave away some of the secret sauce about updates to the soon-to-come iPhone. Among the biggest spoilers: face unlock using BiometricKit, no more home button, a wrap-around display design, and a tap-to-wake function.
In other smart device news, Fitbit seems to be leaning into the smart watch market. The team discusses what this might look like and wonders, does the world need another smartwatch?
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, Patrick O’Rourke, and Tom Emrich
Total runtime: 35:05
iPhone leaks: 2:15
Shoutouts: 29:46
Patrick shouts out the ultimate universal game controller. Tom gives his shoutout to Apple’s partnership with Cochlear. Rose’s shoutout goes to Air Canada’s near miss in San Francisco. Finally, this week Igor shouts out Frameworks’ album, Kings.
