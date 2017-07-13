Android Wear 2.0 update has started to roll out to the Asus ZenWatch 3

After a what must’ve seemed like an endless wait, Asus Zenwatch 3 users are now beginning to see the Android Wear 2.0 update roll out to the device.
The news broke courtesy of Reddit, where users have also posted instructions on how to force the update and user ‘k3vink3vin’ posted an OTA zip file for sideloading. The release of the the OS has since been confirmed by Asus.
Android Wear 2.0, the largest update to Google’s wearable operating system since its launch in 2014, suffered lengthy delays before hitting the market in the LG Watch Style and Sport in February in the U.S. and April in Canada. Subsequently, Google announced in March that the update for the Asus ZenWatch 3 (along with the second-generation Moto 360 and original Huawei Watch) had been delayed by a bug — though the update would begin rolling out on a few more obscure devices.
Approximately a month ago, the second-generation Moto 360 began receiving the update, leaving Asus ZenWatch 3 users to continue biting their nails in anticipation.
The latest version of Google’s wearable operating system brings a number of improvements to its user interface, including Google Assistant, support for cellular connectivity and additional customization.
Source: Reddit 1, 2 Via: Android Authority
