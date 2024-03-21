New on Disney+ Canada: April 2024

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in April.

Highlights include Wish, Vanderpump Villa, The Fable, and Go! Go! Loser Ranger.

April 1st

Vanderpump Villa (Three-Episode Premiere)

April 3rd

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes: Season 1

Life Below Zero: Next Generations: Season 7

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Season 1

UFO Factory (Fabricantes de Ovnis)

Wish

April 6th

The Fable (Premiere Episode)

April 7th

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Premiere Episode)

April 10th

Blood Free (Two-Episode Premiere)

Drain the Oceans: Season 3 & Season 4

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska: Season 6

Random Rings: Season 3

Shorts Spectacular: Season 2

April 12th

The Greatest Hits

April 17th

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Season 2

PJ Masks: Power Heroes: Season 1

Queens: All Episodes

The Secret Score (La Paritura Secreta)

We Were the Lucky Ones (Three-Episode Premiere)

April 19th

Chief Detective 1958 (Premiere Episode)

April 20th

High Hopes (All Episodes)

April 22nd

Tiger

Tiger on the Rise

April 24th

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Seasons 2 & 3

April 26th

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (All Episodes)

April 30th

FX’s The Veil (Two-Episode Premiere)

Image credit: Disney

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium. Disney+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Google TV and more.