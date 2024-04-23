fbpx
Public Mobile’s $29/20GB 4G plan returns as competitors jack prices

Koodo, Fido and Virgin now charge $39/mo for a similar 20GB 4G plan

Jonathan Lamont
Apr 23, 20243:35 PM EDT 0 comments
Public Mobile

Telus-owned Public Mobile has bumped its $29/mo plan back up to 20GB of 4G data.

Earlier in April, Public refreshed its plans and downgraded the $29/mo plan to 10GB, but a recent change on the provider’s website shows it’s back up to 20GB.

Public caps 4G data speeds at up to 100Mbps. The plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging, along with international messaging when sent from Canada.The move comes as several wireless providers increased their own 20GB 4G plans from $34/mo to $39/mo. Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus have all done this, but I’m not sure why anyone would pay $10/mo more to go with one of them when Public has the $29 plan.

You can see all of Public’s plans here.

