Public Mobile’s $29/20GB 4G plan returns as competitors jack prices

Telus-owned Public Mobile has bumped its $29/mo plan back up to 20GB of 4G data.

Earlier in April, Public refreshed its plans and downgraded the $29/mo plan to 10GB, but a recent change on the provider’s website shows it’s back up to 20GB.

Public caps 4G data speeds at up to 100Mbps. The plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging, along with international messaging when sent from Canada. The move comes as several wireless providers increased their own 20GB 4G plans from $34/mo to $39/mo. Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus have all done this, but I’m not sure why anyone would pay $10/mo more to go with one of them when Public has the $29 plan.

You can see all of Public’s plans here.