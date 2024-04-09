Public Mobile rolls out new plans, ditches Canada-U.S. options

Telus-owned Public Mobile switched up its plans, killing off or changing some long-running deals.

Below is a list of Public’s current plans:

$34/mo 50GB 5G

$40/mo 75GB 5G

$55/mo 100GB 5G ($50/mo on a 90-day subscription)

$29/mo 10GB 4G

$26/mo 4GB 4G

$25/mo 1GB 3G

$15/mo 250MB 3G with 100 Canada-wide minutes.

Unless otherwise specified, Public’s plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, as well as unlimited international texting when sent from Canada.

The most notable difference with Public’s refreshed plans is the lack of Canada-U.S. options. Public previously offered several plans that included U.S. usage, making them excellent value options.

While the new plans aren’t as good as what Public had before, they’re also not bad offers. $34/50GB, for example, is solid compared to competitors even if it doesn’t have Canada-U.S. usage (though, for now, Freedom Mobile still has a $34/50GB Canada-U.S. plan).

You can check out Public’s plans here.