Virgin Plus brings back 20GB 4G plan, but now it costs $5 more

Bell’s Virgin Plus brought back its 20GB 4G plan, but now it costs $5 per month more than before.

On Friday, Virgin killed its $34/mo 20GB 4G plan and replaced it with a $40/mo 10GB 4G plan instead. The provider also increased its talk and text plan by $5/mo.

Virgin appears to have pulled the $40/10GB plan over the weekend and added back the 20GB plan. This time around, however, the plan costs $39/mo.

Beyond the price increase, Virgin’s $39/20GB plan appears to be the same as the cheaper version it had before. The plan includes 4G LTE data with speeds capped at up to 150Mbps. Virgin also caps video streamed over its network at 480p quality. The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, plus international texting when sent from Canada.

The price change brings Virgin’s 20GB plan in line with Fido’s (though notably, the Rogers’ flanker brand charges $44/mo for the plan and offers a $5/mo autopay discount to get the $39 price). Telus-owned Koodo still offers a $34/20GB plan for now, but it won’t stick around for long.

Once again, it’s pertinent to point to alternatives like Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile, which both have $34/50GB 5G plans.

You can view Virgin’s plans here.