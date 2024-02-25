Lenovo shows off PCs at MWC, including leaked transparent laptop

Lenovo unveiled several laptops it will show off at MWC 2024, including the previously leaked transparent laptop. Alongside that see-through star, the company has a new detachable, a new ThinkBook 2-in-1 and several new business laptops.

By far, the most interesting and impressive item Lenovo unveiled is its transparent laptop concept. So, we’ll start with that and if you want to skip the other announcements below, I won’t blame you. Lenovo dubbed its concept the ‘ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop,’ which gets points for accuracy, if not creativity. The company says that the laptop sports a 17.3-inch transparent Micro-LED display with “a borderless screen, transparent keyboard area, and a seemingly floating footpad design.”

In a press release about the concept laptop, Lenovo highlights how Micro-LED tech helped with developing the device. For example, Lenovo says that it enabled high colour saturation, contrast and 1000-nit brightness for “optimal visibility both indoors and outdoors.” Lenovo also said future optimization could allow for improved image quality, durability, and the ability to adjust transmittance for increased privacy or greater transparency.

That all sounds great, but I still find myself wondering about practical applications. I mean, the concept sure looks cool, but other than that, why should I want it over a regular laptop? I’m not convinced Lenovo knows either, given the corporate word salad in the press release:

“The brilliance of this laptop lies in its intelligent integration of the virtual and real. Through the power of Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC), the transparent screen opens up new avenues of work collaboration and efficiency by enabling the interaction with physical objects and overlaying digital information to create unique user generated content. The transparency allows it to effortlessly integrate naturally within its environment. Users can seamlessly switch between the keyboard and drawing board with a supported pen, unlocking new levels of creative efficiency. AI in combination with transparent displays will open up new ways of engaging with data and applications, offering opportunities to develop new features and form factors.”

Oh, did I forget to mention it’s an AI laptop, too? It’s not a huge surprise, they are putting AI in everything these days regardless if there’s a real, practical use for it. I guess that makes it a great pairing for this laptop.

Anyway, the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop is a concept and isn’t for sale. Maybe one day Lenovo will sell a transparent laptop, but that remains to be seen. Check out the gallery below.

Other Lenovo laptops at MWC

Moving on to Lenovo’s other, less conceptual laptops, there are quite a few the company unveiled, but only a couple I actually care about. First up, there’s the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, a newer take on Lenovo’s Surface Pro-like 2-in-1 PC.

The X12 Detachable sports a 3:2 aspect ratio, 12.3-inch WUXGA low-power IPS display. It runs on the latest generation of Intel Core Ultra U processors and sports up to 32GB of RAM. There’s not much else to say about it other than it sports a detachable keyboard with the signature ThinkPad nipple pointing stick input option.

Lenovo also hyped its redesigned ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 PC with a new “drop hinge design.” This is one of those laptops with a 360-degree hinge that allows you to fold it into a tablet. The laptop sports a 16:10, 14-inch display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company also highlighted using recycled materials, including 50 percent recycled aluminum in the bottom cover, 50 percent post-consumer plastic materials in the keycaps, and more.

The ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 sports the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs alongside up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage.

Naturally, Lenovo unveiled a slew of business laptops as well. The only notable thing with these is that Lenovo drew on insights from the iFixit Solutions team to improve the repairability of its ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T16 Gen 3 laptops.

Lenovo says it expects the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 to be available in April 2024 at $1,399 USD (about $1,889 CAD). The ThinkBook 14 2-in1 Gen 4 will be available starting in March 2024 at $1,169 USD (roughly $1,578 CAD).

Images credit: Lenovo