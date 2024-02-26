PomeGran acquires broadband service provider Rock Networks

Rural broadband provider PomeGran has acquired telecom systems integrator Rock Networks.

The company notes the move will allow it to accelerate expansion plans in underserved regions across Canada and the U.S.

“Rock Networks is a company with a strong reputation for delivering leading-edge solutions to customers in public safety and rural broadband,” Brent Johnston, the CEO of PomeGran, said of the acquisition. “We are committed to expanding our fibre-centric broadband fabric across Canada, building on Rock Networks’ legacy of success, to deliver more access to underserved communities.”

PomeGran has appointed Joe Hickey, the founder of Rock Networks, as the company’s president of PomeGran under the acquisition.

In a press release, Hickey notes the business decision will allow the company he founded to continue its delivery of two-way radio, fibre, fixed wireless, broadband and satellite solutions across Canada.

“By leveraging our combined resources, innovative technologies, and unwavering dedication, we will empower more underserved communities with reliable internet connectivity,” Hickey said.

Image credit: Rock Networks

Source: PomeGran Inc.