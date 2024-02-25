Intel announces new chipsets and AI-focused Edge Platform at MWC 24

At MWC 2024, Intel has announced new platforms and services covering its Intel Core Ultra processors, AI PC, AI PC and more.

First and foremost, the company has announced its Intel Xeon processor that sports AI acceleration; this chipset is codenamed Granite Rapids-D. Last year Intel announced its 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors with VRAN Boost; however, the company is pushing this even further with the Granite Rapids-D. This upcoming processor sports the latest generation of P cores, and will be able to deliver better performance and power efficiency utilizing the company’s improved AVX for vRAN and integrated Intel VRAN boost acceleration alongside other enhancements.

Granite Rapids-D is planned for 2025 after the launch of Granite Rapids servers CPUs later in 2024.

Intel also announced its Sierra Forrest, next-gen Intel Xeon processor for 5G core. Sierra Fofrst will launch later this year and expand Intel’s CPU roadmap offering 288 efficient cores (e-cores) on a single chip. With this many e-cores, Sierra Forest can take on heavier 5G core workloads and advance network core performance and power savings. This chip also offers better energy consumption and cost savings and runs up to 2.7x better performance per rack.

According to Intel, companies and partners like Dell, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard, and Lenovo are interested in this new platform.

Last but certainly not least is AI.

The American chipmaker is also announcing its Edge Platform, which is a modular and open software platform that lets enterprises build, deploy, run, manage and scale edge and AI solutions on its hardware with “cloud-like simplicity.”

Intel says this new platform matters because of how much data is generated. With more edge computing deployments, including AI, the Intel Edge Platform assists with all this computing.

The Edge Platform can also assist enterprises because it’s modular and open and enables ready-made solutions across industries. Now enterprise can build edge-native AI applications on new or existing infrastructure and manage edge solutions end-to-end for specific use cases.