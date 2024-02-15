Lenovo’s transparent laptop concept leaks again, could appear at MWC

Earlier this month, rumours about Lenovo’s transparent laptop concept emerged. Now, leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) has another look at the concept laptop along with the claim that Lenovo will bring the device to Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona later this month.

Here's another look at that transparent laptop concept Lenovo's bringing to MWC. pic.twitter.com/uH2g98q64Q — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 15, 2024

The new leak doesn’t show much we haven’t already seen about the laptop. The image depicts two transparent laptops sitting on a table, with one laptop visible through the display of the other.

Like in the previous leak, this one shows that the laptop will likely have a flat, touch-sensitive keyboard. There also appears to be a stylus resting on the tablet, suggesting the display will also be touch-sensitive (or at least support stylus input). Finally, the wallpaper indicates the transparent laptop will run Windows 11.

While the concept laptop certainly looks cool, it’s hard to picture a practice use case for a transparent display. And that’s not even getting into the privacy ramifications of everything you do on the laptop being visible to everyone standing on the other side, as well as the people standing behind you.

Besides, even if Lenovo does show off the laptop at MWC, there’s no guarantee it’ll ever go on sale or be available to regular consumers. Companies love to bring flashy concept devices to big shows like MWC and then never release them.

But who knows, maybe in a couple of years, we’ll all be using transparent laptops and loving them. I just hope someone makes one with a nice physical keyboard because typing on glass sucks.

Header image credit: Evan Blass

Source: Evan Blass (@evleaks) Via: The Verge